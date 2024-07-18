Me, Choosing Life

Me, Choosing LifeJuly 18, 2024
Like many young people, 22-year-old Sofia struggled with body dysmorphia for years.
She started using her Instagram account, @mechoosinglife, to raise public awareness of mental illness, and provide support to others affected by body dysmorphia. The move marked the beginning of her ongoing healing process, and her conscious decision to choose life.
