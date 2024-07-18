  1. Skip to content
Me, Choosing Life

July 18, 2024

For years, Sofia suffered from eating disorders and depression. By talking openly about the issue, she hopes to help others.

Me, Choosing Life
Like many young people, 22-year-old Sofia struggled with body dysmorphia for years.

Me, Choosing Life
She started using her Instagram account, @mechoosinglife, to raise public awareness of mental illness, and provide support to others affected by body dysmorphia. The move marked the beginning of her ongoing healing process, and her conscious decision to choose life.

