Mayor in Germany's east steps down after far-right threats

A German mayor of a town near Dresden has resigned after receiving threats from far-right groups. The Social Democrat endured months of hounding after condemning a hate crime against a refugee.
The mayor of a German town resigned from her post on Friday after receiving repeated threats from the far right.
Martina Angermann of the center-left Social Democrats was mayor of the eastern German town of Arnsdorf in the state of Saxony. She endured months of threats and hounding from right-wing groups.
The far-right populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) had been aiming to oust Angermann from her position in October, according to reports by German broadcaster public Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk.
Before their request could be considered, the 61-year-old politician requested early retirement, citing health reasons.
Read more: What drives the far-right AfD's success in eastern Germany?
German justice minister and prominent Social Democratic Party politician Christine Lambrecht condemned the series of events that led to Angermann's resignation.
"When people stop engaging with their community because of threats and an ongoing smear campaign, then our democracy is in danger," she said on Friday. "I stand in solidarity with the mayor of Arnsdorf and all who give their time to our society every day."
Why did Angermann receive threats from the far right?
The town of Arnsdorf, near Dresden, became notorious in 2016 after four men attacked a mentally ill Iraqi refugee and tied him to a tree.
Angermann condemned the men's actions, which led to her receiving death threats and hate mail from members of far-right groups.
Read more: Neo-Nazi attack survivor: 'I won't stay silent'
The mayor eventually went on sick leave in February, after repeatedly appealing to Lambrecht for tougher laws against hate crimes and extremism. Lambrecht said on Friday that the German government has such plans in place.
In September the AfD became the second-biggest party in Saxony, pushing Angermann's Social Democrats to fifth place.
ed/sms (dpa, epd)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The judge said the defendants' guilt was negligible. The decision sparked heated discussion, with some saying the men had showed moral courage and others saying the dismissal opened the door to "arbitrary law." (24.04.2017)
Four men, including a local politician, beat up a mentally ill Iraqi in a store in the eastern German state of Saxony. The region has seen many attacks on asylum applicants since the start of the refugee crisis. (02.06.2016)
Culture meets nature in Saxony: a mere 40 kilometers lie between splendid Baroque art and architecture in Dresden and the distinctive peaks of the Elbe Sandstone Mountains. (28.08.2019)
The far-right Alternative for Germany continues to make gains after strong showings in two eastern state elections. What lies behind the party's success in the former East? (02.09.2019)
Almost 50% of voters from Neisseaue who turned out in Saxony's elections cast their ballot for the far-right AfD. "Life is good," say locals, but migration remains an issue — despite there being no refugees. (06.09.2019)
The list of German politicians whose lives have been threatened by right-wing extremists is growing longer. Berlin has unveiled plans to tackle the problem, but critics say the changes need to be made now. (04.11.2019)