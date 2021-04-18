Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Max Verstappen recorded a comfortable victory in Italy, finishing 22 seconds clear of Lewis Hamilton. But the British driver's recovery after spinning in to the gravel suggests he won't give up his title without a fight.

After Verstappen overtook Hamilton on turn one, he never loked back, but the Brit was forced in to reverse when he spun off the track midway through, eventually emerging in ninth before weaving through the field to take the runners-up spot and fastest lap point.

Wet conditions played their part too, with accidents involving Nicholas Latifi and then Mick Schumacher forcing the safety car on to the track. But the most serious incident came in a collision between George Russell and and Valtteri Bottas which caused a race suspension and both men to retire. Fortunatley both drivers were unhurt.

Emilia Romagna GP Podium

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Lewis Hamilon (Mercedes) Lando Norris (McLaren)

Emilia Romagna GP Fastest Lap

Lewis Hamilon (Mercedes)

Quote of the day at the Emilia Romagna GP

Lando Norris, on being told that fans voted him driver of the day: "They did? I didn't think I had any fans, but thank you."

Drive of the day at the Emilia Romagna GP

He may have lost out on second to his compatriot Hamilton, another contender for this, late on but Norris was near-flawless throughout in another demonstration of his potential that earned him a second career podium.

Best team performance at the Emilia Romagna GP

Success for only one driver each from Red Bull and Mercedes opened the door to the others. Ferrari arguably made the most of it, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz picking up points in fourth and fifth.

Current drivers' standings

Hamilton (Mercedes) — 44 points Verstappen (Red Bull) — 43 Norris (McLaren)— 27 Leclerc (Ferrari) — 20 Bottas (Mercedes) — 16