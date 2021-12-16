Max Verstappen undisputed Formula 1 champion after Mercedes drop appeal

Despite dropping the appeal, neither Hamilton, nor Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, will attend the annual gala when Max Verstappen picks up his trophy, Wolff confirmed.
Attendance at that ceremony is a requirement, per Formula 1's rules, for the top three drivers in the championship.
"Both of us won't be there," Wolff told reporters. "And I won't be there because of my loyalty to Lewis and because of my own personal integrity."
Mercedes did win the constructors' title for a record eighth year in a row, and chief technical officer James Allison will be on hand to receive that trophy.
Post-race protests
Mercedes filed two protests after Red Bull's Verstappen passed Hamilton on the final lap of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, thus claiming the drivers' championship in the tightest points race in F1 history. Verstappen benefited from a sudden change to the safety car procedure in the wake of a late crash.
Both protests were dismissed, but Mercedes then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal, a move that could have dragged well into 2022 had Mercedes not reversed course on Thursday.
Mercedes said its protest had been over safety car rules that "were applied in a new way that affected the race result, after Lewis had been in a commanding lead and on course to win the world championship."
The team said it was satisfied after discussions with both Formula 1 and the FIA, the governing body of motor sport, over clarity on the rules "so that all competitors know the rules under which they are racing, and how they will be enforced."
The FIA acknowledged the controversy is "tarnishing the image of the championship," but said it, along with Mercedes and other teams, it would analyse the final laps of the race as part of a "clarification exercise."
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
Young gun
Verstappen was the youngest F1 driver when he made his debut aged 17 years and 166 days back on March 15, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. At the time, the Dutchman was driving for Toro Rosso, the development team of Red Bull Racing.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
Youngester winner
It didn't take long until Verstappen was top of the podium. After both Mercedes drivers, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, knocked each other off the track in Barcelona in 2016, the path was clear for Verstappen. Aged 18 years and 228 days, Verstappen wrote himself into the history books.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
Mad driver?
In his early years, Verstappen earned himself the name "Mad Max" as a result of his unwillingness to compromise. In 2016, he forced his way past both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen in their Ferraris. Damaged cars and angry rivals were not the only result. "He belongs in the psychiatric ward," F1 legend Niki Lauda said at the time.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
Track speed
Alongside criticism though, there was also huge praise for his driving ability. Verstappen's drive in the rain in Brazil in 2016 earned him huge respect. While his rivals drove conservatively around the Sao Paulo track, Verstappen kept going and despite falling back to 16th finished the race third.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
"What an idiot"
Verstappen has no time when he's the one being knocked off track. In 2018, he collided with the lapped Esteban Ocon (left in the picture) in Brazil. Verstappen turned, his car was damaged and his lead was gone. "What an idiot" he said over the radio. Afterwards, Verstappen went after Ocon in the box and pushed the Frenchman more than once. A community service fine followed.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
A sea of orange
Regardless of his behavior on the track: Verstappen has won over the masses. Dutch fans travel in their hundreds to follow their countryman, and often are the source of incredible race atmospheres. A sea of orange is a regular sight, and F1 has rewarded that support by bringing back the Dutch Grand Prix to the schedule after a 36 year absence.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
A tight team
At Red Bull Verstappen is close with those leading the team. Alongside Christian Horner (left) and advisor Hemlut Marko (center), Verstappen has two strong bosses. Marko was the man who brought Verstappen into Red Bull's F1 program back in 2014 and has developed him since. "He says what he thinks, is always direct and doesn't chat crap," Verstappen said of the 78-year-old.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
Competent advisor
Always by his side is his father Jos, who was an F1 driver between 1994 and 2003. "We talk about everything, what I do during the weekend and that includes the set-up of the car," Verstappen is quoted as saying on the Red Bull website. "It's great to have your dad there, especially given he has experienced the same things and knows motorsport."
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
Eye to eye
Perhaps Verstappen's great form this year is because of all the stability arround him. Many F1 fans are impressed that for the first time since Hamilton and Rosberg in 2016 there is a genuine battle for the title right until the end of the season. Verstappen and Hamilton respect one another and their ability but gave no inch in their fight for the crown.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
Collision course
The longer the 2021 season went on, the more it was clear that there was still some "Mad Max" in him. At Silverstone, Hamilton left him too little room, clipped Hamilton and slid off. In Monza, the Dutchman didn't hold back and ended on top of Hamilton's car. In Brazil, not long afterwards, he forced Hamilton wide again.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
Dreams realized
Verstappen has won 20 F1 races in his career. With his win in Abu Dhabi, his 10th this season, the Dutchman has realized his greatest dream of all by becoming Formula One world champion.
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen
Verstappen wins it all on the last lap
Fittingly at the end of a dramatic season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and therefore the drivers' championship came down to the final lap of the final race. After a safety car and a race director decision changed the course of the race and the championship, Verstappen, on fresh tires, overtook Hamilton on the final lap to deny the Briton who had taken control on the first lap.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons (jh)