Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins having a career year

German Major League Baseball (MLB) player Max Kepler is having his best season so far with the Minnesota Twins, with his batting average of .276 and on-base percentage of .348 being far better than his career stats (.238, .317).

On Sunday he hit a three-run home run and went two-for-four as the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 7-0 for their sixth straight win. That was his 12th home run of the season, and coming just over a third of a way through the campaign, he is well on the way to improving on his career best of 20.

The 26-year-old Berlin native is part of the reason the Twins currently have the best record in MLB and although it's still early in the season they look to have a real shot at making it to the World Series for the first time since 1991.

