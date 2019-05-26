 Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins having a career year | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.05.2019

Sports

Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins having a career year

Germany is hardly a hotbed for America's national pastime, but it has produced one major leaguer who is making an impact in the American League. Could Max Kepler be headed for the World Series?

Watch video 01:48

The Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler

German Major League Baseball (MLB) player Max Kepler is having his best season so far with the Minnesota Twins, with his batting average of .276 and on-base percentage of .348 being far better than his career stats (.238, .317).

On Sunday he hit a three-run home run and went two-for-four as the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 7-0 for their sixth straight win. That was his 12th home run of the season, and coming just over a third of a way through the campaign, he is well on the way to improving on his career best of 20.

The 26-year-old Berlin native is part of the reason the Twins currently have the best record in MLB and although it's still early in the season they look to have a real shot at making it to the World Series for the first time since 1991.

pfd/mf (Reuters, AP)

