Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Max Hoffman is the head of DW's Brussels studio, where he and his team report on the latest news and events from the European Union.
Whether it is a budget crisis, Brexit or border security, there is never a slow news day in Brussels. As DW's studio head, Hofmann covers it all with live reports on location and interviews with top officials and politicians.
Wolfgang Ischinger was German Ambassador to the US when Angela Merkel made her first visit to the White House as Chancellor back in 2006- to meet with then-president George W. Bush. He talks to Max Hofmann about a special moment during that first meeting, as well as about the ups and downs in Merkel’s relationship with ‘her’ three US presidents so far – and about what love’s gotta do with it.
French President Emmanuel Macron escalated a war of words with the nationalist leaders of Italy and Hungary during the week. Macron said they were correct to see him as their "main opponent" on migration. Keith Walker speaks with DW's Brussels bureau chief, Max Hofmann, and starts by asking him if Matteo Salvini is a hero, as Viktor Orban has suggested.
Most analysts expect US President Donald Trump to abandon the landmark nuclear agreement with Iran this week. Will he really do it? And if he does, what will it mean for Europe? Max Hofmann reports from Brussels.
The European Court of Justice, Europe's highest court, upheld, on Wednesday, the EU's right to force member states to take in refugees. The ECJ dismissed Hungary and Slovakia's appeal that refugee quotas imposed on them were unfair and should be contested. So has this cemented the growing split between east and west in Europe? Max Hofmann is DW’s Brussels correspondent.