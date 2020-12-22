Visit the new DW website

Max Hofmann

Max Hoffman is the head of DW's Brussels studio, where he and his team report on the latest news and events from the European Union.

Whether it is a budget crisis, Brexit or border security, there is never a slow news day in Brussels. As DW's studio head, Hofmann covers it all with live reports on location and interviews with top officials and politicians.

DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

Does Angela Merkel love the US? - Interview with Wolfgang Ischinger (E03) 22.12.2020

Wolfgang Ischinger was German Ambassador to the US when Angela Merkel made her first visit to the White House as Chancellor back in 2006- to meet with then-president George W. Bush. He talks to Max Hofmann about a special moment during that first meeting, as well as about the ups and downs in Merkel’s relationship with ‘her’ three US presidents so far – and about what love’s gotta do with it.
23.01.2019 MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - JANUARY 23, 2019: A slide showing the United States Hera target missile at a briefing for military attaches and international media by the Russian Defence Ministry at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in Kubinka, Moscow Region, on the 9M729 missile system; Russia does not recognize the USA s unilateral decision to quit the 1987 INF disarmament treaty (the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty). Sergei Bobylev/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS09E928

Opinion: INF treaty withdrawal a disastrous gamble 01.02.2019

The US is suspending its participation in the INF treaty, with an eye to full withdrawal in six months. That does not bode well for the future — and especially not for peace in Europe, warns Max Hofmann.
US President Donald Trump meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2018. - Juncker said Wednesday the US and EU were not enemies as he began talks with President Trump aimed at defusing the trade tensions between the two key economies. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: Trump hasn't been all bad for the EU 20.01.2019

For the EU, Donald Trump's election proved a steep learning curve, and the damage caused by the US president will be difficult to repair. But Trump's tenure has also done Europe some good, writes DW's Max Hofmann.
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during an official visit at the Paris auto show, in Paris, France, October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Pool

Opinion: It's time for some humility, President Macron 16.10.2018

Appointing a few new ministers won't be enough to improve French President Emmanuel Macron's sinking approval ratings. He needs to change his style of leadership, writes DW's Max Hofmann.
ARCHIV - EU-Kommissionspräsident Jean-Claude Juncker nimmt am 20.10.2017 in Brüssel (Belgien) an einer Pressekonferenz im Rahmen des EU-Gipfels teil. (zu dpa «Brüssel fordert Europäischen Währungsfonds und EU-Finanzminister» vom 06.12.2017) Foto: Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Jean-Claude Juncker: EU must close 'gap between East and West' 12.09.2018

In his final State of the EU speech, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged the bloc to take on a stronger role in the World. DW's Max Hofmann asked him how realistic that goal is in a divided Europe.
17.05.2018*****French President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban as they arrive for a meeting during an EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia on May 17, 2018. - European Union leaders will meet their Balkan counterparts to hold out the promise of closer links to counter Russian influence, while steering clear of openly offering them membership. (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: EU migration debate – let the showdown begin 30.08.2018

French President Emmanuel Macron picked up the gauntlet thrown down by Viktor Orban and Matteo Salvini. He's right to do so since strength is the right, and only, response to right-wing populists, says DW's Max Hofmann.
August 28, 2018, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Milan, Italy,

EU leaders face-off over migrant policy 30.08.2018

French President Emmanuel Macron escalated a war of words with the nationalist leaders of Italy and Hungary during the week. Macron said they were correct to see him as their "main opponent" on migration. Keith Walker speaks with DW's Brussels bureau chief, Max Hofmann, and starts by asking him if Matteo Salvini is a hero, as Viktor Orban has suggested.

ARCHIV - 25.05.2017, Belgien, Brüssel: Der Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika, Donald Trump, und Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel (CDU) gehen am 25.05.2017 in Brüssel beim Nato-Gipfel bei der feierlichen Eröffnung des neuen Nato-Hauptquartiers an einander vorbei. (zu Wenn die Welt wankt: Keine Ruhe nach dem Sturm für Merkel und Co. vom 08.07.2018) Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Does Trump have a point about NATO? 10.07.2018

Trump will be meeting with NATO allies in Brussels this week. He says some of them, including Germany, are not holding up their end of the bargain as they are not spending enough on defense. Does he have a point? DW's Max Hofmann explains.
Die Parlamentarische Versammlung des Europarates, aufgenommen am 22.04.2013 in Straßburg (Frankreich). Foto: Rainer Jensen /dpa

Opinion: Corruption charges have Council of Europe teetering on the brink of irrelevance 23.04.2018

When individual members would rather illegally accept money and gifts instead of fighting corruption, there's no need for the Council of Europe anymore, says DW's Max Hofmann.
An Iranian woman holds a placard showing a caricature of US President Donald Trump being punched by a hand wearing a bracelet of the Iranian flag during a rally marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution on February 10, 2017, in the capital Tehran. Millions of Iranians marched on the anniversary day in what President Hassan Rouhani described as a response to the new US administration and a rejection of threatening language. / AFP / ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)

Europeans feel Donald Trump's expected withdrawal from Iran deal threatens world peace 11.10.2017

Most analysts expect US President Donald Trump to abandon the landmark nuclear agreement with Iran this week. Will he really do it? And if he does, what will it mean for Europe? Max Hofmann reports from Brussels.
21.09.2017 *** US President Donald Trump waits for a meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly September 21, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: The world needs more Europe and less Donald Trump 22.09.2017

Donald Trump jeopardizes world peace. He is aggravating North Korea and Iran and simultaneously widening the gulf between the US and Europe. But he could learn a thing or two from the Europeans, writes DW's Max Hofmann.
FILE PHOTO: The towers of the European Court of Justice are seen in Luxembourg, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

Inside Europe: Legal setback for Hungary and Slovakia 08.09.2017

The European Court of Justice, Europe's highest court, upheld, on Wednesday, the EU's right to force member states to take in refugees. The ECJ dismissed Hungary and Slovakia's appeal that refugee quotas imposed on them were unfair and should be contested. So has this cemented the growing split between east and west in Europe? Max Hofmann is DW’s Brussels correspondent.
3036925 02/23/2017 Head of the MoDem centrist democratic movement Francois Bayrou and French presidential candidate, leader of the En Marche movement Emmanuel Macron (right) after a meeting in the Palais de Tokyo in Paris Irina Kalashnikova/Sputnik |

Opinion: Emmanuel Macron's purges in Paris 21.06.2017

The new French president has lost his liberal coalition partner under Francois Bayrou. All for the better: Only now can Emmanuel Macron maintain his credibility, argues DW's Max Hofmann.

©Franck Castel/Wostok Press/Maxppp France, Paris 13/04/2017 L ancien ministre de l economie, Emmanuel Macron fondateur du parti politique en Marche et candidat a l election presidentielle tient un metting de campagne au Palais Brognard a Paris French presidential election candidate for the En Marche ! movement, Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the 'Star-Up Summit' at the Palais Brongniart on April 13, 2017 in Paris. Foto: ©franck Castel/Wostok Press/MAXPPP/dpa |

France: Help this man! 07.05.2017

Emmanuel Macron is the right man for the job. He has what it takes to lead France out of crisis and keep it firmly anchored in the European Union. But that doesn't mean he'll succeed, says Max Hofmann.

Frankreich Wahlergebnis, Figaro: Die Rechte K.O. (c) DW/Barbara Wesel

Opinion: Europe lives to fight another day 23.04.2017

France has avoided a runoff between the extreme right and the extreme left by sending Emmanuel Macron to the second round. But the populist danger is still very real, writes Max Hofmann in Paris.
03.02.2017 *** VALLETTA, MALTA - FEBRUARY 03: German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the Malta Informal Summit on February 3, 2017 in Valletta, Malta. Theresa May attends an informal summit of the 27 EU leaders to brief them on her recent meeting with President Trump. She has secured a guarantee from Trump that he is 100% supportive of NATO and she will encourage the EU countries to contribute the agreed 2% of their GDP on defence. (Photo by Leon Neal-Pool/Getty Images)

German Chancellor Merkel 'working to hold the EU together' 08.02.2017

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has changed course and is now advocating a Europe of "two speeds." Her goal is to save the European project. Many do not agree with her means to the end. Max Hofmann reports from Brussels.
