Mauritania: The Desert is a Threat to Cultural Heritage

October 17, 2024

Chinguetti is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But the city is in danger of disappearing. There is a lack of funding and the will to push back the ever encroaching desert. The hope is that tourism could help.

Image: NDR

 

Also on Global Us:

 

The indigenous population in Indonesia is suffering from massive deforestation. Natural food sources such as sago are disappearing.
Image: DW

Indonesia: Shrinking forests, growing hunger

The indigenous population of Indonesia are suffering from large-scale deforestation. They are less and less able to use their traditional food from the sago palm. Instead, they eat plain rice and industrially produced food.

 

Social worker Sammy Leitch is committed to helping young people from socially disadvantaged families.
Social worker Sammy LeitchImage: WDR

New Zealand: How truants are being motivated to return to class

A worrying number of young people in New Zealand are skipping school. Descendants of Pacific islanders and indigenous Maori are particularly affected. Social worker Sammy Leitch is trying to stop this trend.

 

France: Making the most of invasive species

Invasive species endanger nature in many countries. In France, a chemist has found a way to use them to make for various products, such as cosmetics. In doing so, she is protecting nature and has created a source of sustainable raw materials.

 

 

