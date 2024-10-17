Mauritania: The Desert is a Threat to Cultural Heritage

Mauritania: The Desert is a Threat to Cultural HeritageOctober 17, 2024
Also on Global Us:
Indonesia: Shrinking forests, growing hunger
The indigenous population of Indonesia are suffering from large-scale deforestation. They are less and less able to use their traditional food from the sago palm. Instead, they eat plain rice and industrially produced food.
New Zealand: How truants are being motivated to return to class
A worrying number of young people in New Zealand are skipping school. Descendants of Pacific islanders and indigenous Maori are particularly affected. Social worker Sammy Leitch is trying to stop this trend.
France: Making the most of invasive species
Invasive species endanger nature in many countries. In France, a chemist has found a way to use them to make for various products, such as cosmetics. In doing so, she is protecting nature and has created a source of sustainable raw materials.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
MON 21.10.2024 – 00:30 UTC
MON 21.10.2024 – 04:15 UTC
MON 21.10.2024 – 11:30 UTC
MON 21.10.2024 – 15:30 UTC
MON 21.10.2024 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 22.10.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 22.10.2024 – 23:30 UTC
WED 23.10.2024 – 02:30 UTC
THU 24.10.2024 – 18:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4