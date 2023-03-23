  1. Skip to content
Flash-Galerie 2011 Jahresrückblick national Deutschland
Image: picture alliance/dpa

Mauritania: Gold Rush in the Desert

28 minutes ago

Mauritania is the last country in the Sahara where gold has been found. Thousands are hoping to strike it rich - but digging for gold is dangerous and impacts upon human health and the environment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P81Q

This is because to find gold, you need to dig extremely deep holes in the ground; and to extract the precious metal, you need toxic mercury. But that doesn’t put the gold diggers off at all. They compete for the best mining sites and within a short space of time, an entire settlement has sprung up on the desert sands.

Michele Cattani went to take a look.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 25.03.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 25.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 26.03.2023 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 26.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 26.03.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 26.03.2023 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 26.03.2023 – 21:15 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 01:45 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 04:45 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 26.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
MON 27.03.2023 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

A back view of protesters wearing the Israeli flag drapped over their shoulders

Israel's military reservists criticize judicial reform

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
