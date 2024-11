Matt Gaetz withdraws as Donald Trump's attorney general pick

Former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew his name for consideration as Trump's pick for attorney general. He has come under intense scrutiny over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Matt Gaetz, who had been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the United States attorney general, withdrew from the selection process on Thursday, after widespread opposition including from within his Republican Party.

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," Gaetz said on X.

The former Florida congressman, who was nominated last week, faced questions over his fitness to serve as the country's top law enforcement official and his past conduct.

Gaetz was investigated by the Justice Department for nearly three years into potential sex trafficking violations in a probe that ended last year without charges being brought.

The 42-year-old had also faced a a lenghty probe by a congressional ethics panel into possible sexual misconduct and drug use but he resigned last week from his seat in the House of Representatives, which would usually mark the end of a congressional investigation into the matter.

Gaetz denied all of the claims he faced but said in his statement on X that he hoped to avoid a "needlessly protracted Washington scuffle."

Republicans on Wednesday declined to release the House Ethics Committee's findings over objections from Democrats in a split vote.

Trump looks forward to Gaetz's next step

Reacting to the news, Trump took to his Truth Social network to say he was looking forward to seeing what Gaetz will do next after withdrawing as his pick.

"He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the Administration, for which he has much respect," Trump posted. "Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!"

Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina, one of Trump's biggest Senate supporters, also threw his support behind Gaetz, saying on on X that he believes the former congressman "will continue to contribute to our nation's wellbeing for years to come."

Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, added he is looking forward to working with Trump "regarding future nominees to get this important job up and running."

