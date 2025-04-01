  1. Skip to content
Matrimony or Bust?

January 4, 2025

Peter Tillmann is a dairy farmer. He's been fighting improbable odds to find a partner willing to share a hard life on the farm. Is it even possible?

https://p.dw.com/p/4ooyj

Peter Tillmann has quite a challenge on his hands. This 29-year-old daily farmer and his father run a spread with some 200 animals. It's a lot of work, but Peter formally trained as an agriculturalist, and as the fifth generation in his family to raise cattle, he's continuing a long tradition. He just hopes he won't be the last. An essential part of that plan is to find a partner and have children someday. This is a glimpse into the life, cares and woes of the typical German farmer. A report by Miodrag Soric.

