Matrimony or Bust?

Peter Tillmann has quite a challenge on his hands. This 29-year-old daily farmer and his father run a spread with some 200 animals. It's a lot of work, but Peter formally trained as an agriculturalist, and as the fifth generation in his family to raise cattle, he's continuing a long tradition. He just hopes he won't be the last. An essential part of that plan is to find a partner and have children someday. This is a glimpse into the life, cares and woes of the typical German farmer. A report by Miodrag Soric.