 Masterpieces of the Baroque: Caravaggio on show at Museum Barberini | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 15.07.2019

Culture

Masterpieces of the Baroque: Caravaggio on show at Museum Barberini

Works by Caravaggio and other Baroque masters are being exhibited in Potsdam for the first time. The exhibiton "Baroque Pathways" boasts 54 masterpieces from the Palazzo Barberini and Galleria Corsini in Rome.

  • Caravaggio's Narcissis painting (Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica, Rom, Photo: Mauro Coen)

    'Baroque Pathways' in Potsdam's Museum Barberini

    'Narcissis'

    The narcissist looks at his reflection with rapture. With his skillful play of light, chiaroscuro effects and thematic focus, Caravaggio (1571-1610) is considered the star and pioneer of Baroque painting. His works and those of his successors, which normally hang in the National Gallery of Ancient Art in Rome, will be on display at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam through October 6, 2019.

  • Bathseba at Her Bath by Artemisia Gentileschi(SPK/Photo: Daniel Lindner )

    'Baroque Pathways' in Potsdam's Museum Barberini

    'Bathseba at Her Bath'

    "Bathseba at Her Bath" is the title of this painting by Artemisia Gentileschi (1593-1653). She was an Italian artist of the Baroque and is today considered the most important female painter of her epoch. Her paintings often show strong, charismatic women who are also courageous, determined and self-confident.

  • Painting of a young man reading a book (Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica/Photo: Enrico Fontolan)

    'Baroque Pathways' in Potsdam's Museum Barberini

    'The artist in his studio'

    The obscure and itinerant Michael Sweerts, a Flemish Baroque painter (1618-1664) who died in Goa, India at the age 46, was only rediscovered by art historians in the 20th century. It was during a decade in Rome that the painter of everyday scenes in the Bamboccianti style adopted the painting chops of his Italian Baroque colleagues, especially strong chiaroscuro effects.

  • A painting depicts two women and man looking gravely at what appears to be a dying man (Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica/Photo: Enrico Fontolan )

    'Baroque Pathways' in Potsdam's Museum Barberini

    'Samson and Delilah'

    The Dutch artist Matthias Stom (ca. 1600-1652), known as a master of so-called Utrecht Caravaggism, here takes up a motif from the Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens. By emphasizing the strained physicality of his figures with spotlit precision, Stom again achieves the dramatic impact that was typical of the best Baroque painters.

  • In this painting, Adonis, the beautiful young man loved by Venus, has been killed by a boar while hunting.(Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica )

    'Baroque Pathways' in Potsdam's Museum Barberini

    'Venus and Adonis'

    Jusepe de Ribera's (1591-1652) classic work conveys the full emotion and drama of the Greek tragedy in which Adonis, the beautiful young man loved by Venus, has been killed by a boar while hunting. The Spanish painter lived and worked in Naples during the Baroque period, while his naturalistic style renewed the typical "Neapolitan School" painting style in the city.

  • a painting in which the heavenly Cupid chastises the earth Photo: Gallerie Nazionali di Arte Antica – Bibliotheca Hertziana, I

    'Baroque Pathways' in Potsdam's Museum Barberini

    "Heavenly and earthly love"

    The Italian painter Giovanni Baglione (1566-1644) actually specialized in church paintings. For his painting "Amor sacro e amor profano" ("Heavenly and earthly love"), in which the heavenly Cupid chastises the earth, he was scorned and ridiculed since his competitor Caravaggio had created a work on the same theme. The dispute ended in court.

    Author: Stefan Dege (als)


"Since our foundation in 2017, it has been our wish to present an exhibition with the collection of our namesake in Rome," said  Museum Barberini director Ortrud Westheider on the occasion of the new "Baroque Pathways: The National Galleries Barberini Corsini in Rome" show that runs until October 6.

Featuring the work of Caravaggio (1571-1610) and his successors, the Barberini Museum in Potsdam is showing several world-renowned works from the Palazzo Barberini and Palazzo Corsini collections in Rome's National Gallery of Ancient Art that feature many Roman Baroque paintings.

The namesake for the Rome art dynasty that has also been transplanted to Potsdam is Maffeo Barberini, a 17th century pope who collected and commissioned paintings that are now among the major works of the Italian Baroque. This exhibition focuses for the first time on the Old Masters that embody Baroque art in Rome.

Read moreMysterious Caravaggio sold privately for possible $100 million

Deep reflection

The highlight of the "Baroque Pathways" show is Caravaggio's Narcissus (pictured top), which was painted between 1597 and 1599. The artist broke new ground in art by concentrating on the decisive moment in this mythic story, and by presenting the protagonist as if on stage, the subject Narcissus monumentalized by means of brilliant lighting.

Watch video 01:27

Work attributed to Caravaggio snapped up before auction

Meanwhile, in a major hall on the ground floor of the Barberini Museum, Pietro da Cortona's monumental fresco from the Gran Salone of Palazzo Barberini shines as a ceiling projection.

The paintings are partly being loaned because the National Gallery is currently being redesigned, its director Flaminia Gennari Santori said. He also pointed out the broader influence of Baroque artists on the Continent: "Caravaggio and his circle greatly influenced painting in Northern Europe," he noted. 

Read moreMuseums in Berlin are an experience in themselves

Italian flair

The exhibition is accompanied by an Italian festival in Potsdam, with the exhibition part of a broader celebration of Italian art and culture in the city on the fringe of Berlin. After their visit to the museum, visitors can take a stroll through Italian-inspired architecture and art in Potsdam, including at the Sanssouci World Heritage Park and the rebuilt Barberini Palace in Potsdam itself.

Prussian King Frederick the Great was inspired by a copper engraving of the Palazzo Barberini in Rome when he built the Berberini Palace in Potsdam in 1772. After the palace was destroyed in a bombing raid in the last days of the Second World War it was finally rebuilt in 2013-2016 as a museum by software billionaire and patron of the arts, Hasso Plattner.

Baroque Pathways: The National Galleries Barberini Corsini in Rome runs through October 6, 2019 at Barberini Museum 

sd/bb/als (with dpa)

Watch video 04:32

Caravaggio Paintings Live on Stage

