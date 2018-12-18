 Massive hailstones batter Sydney as severe storms sweep through | News | DW | 20.12.2018

News

Massive hailstones batter Sydney as severe storms sweep through

Cars and homes in Sydney were impacted by flash flooding. Hailstones of a similar size to chicken eggs bombarded the city, causing severe damage to parked cars and roofs.

Dark storm clouds over the Sydney Opera House (Reuters/AAP/B. Esposito)

Multiple severe thunderstorms rolled across parts of Sydney on Australia's east coast on Thursday, raining down massive hailstones.

Craig Ryan from Australia'sBureau of Meteorology said a combination of humidity and warm temperatures were "providing the ingredients" for extreme weather conditions.

According to the State Emergency Service, the worst-hit suburbs were Liverpool and Berowra, with "almost every second home" in Berowra needing assistance.

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has declared the storm an "insurance catastrophe" with damages estimated to be worth millions of dollars.

A cracked windshield from hail damage is seen in Sydney, Australia, December 20, 2018.(Reuters/AAP/B. Esposito)

The massive hailstones damaged several parked cars on Sydney's streets

Reports of "extensive damage" to cars and homes had been received from Sydney’s west to Bondi Beach, some 7 kilometers (4 miles) east of the Sydney central business district, an ICA spokesman said.

Both cars and homes were impacted by flash flooding. Social media lit up with pictures of smashed windshields and damaged roofs.

Sydney Airport said the bad weather had caused delays of up to 90 minutes for the domestic and up to three hours for the international flights.

A large piece of hail is seen during a storm in Sydney, Australia, December 20, 2018. (Reuters/AAP/B. Esposito)

The hail was often compared to items like chicken eggs and tennis balls

Read more: What is a 'bomb cyclone?'

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Sydney residents should expect some showers on Friday and a heatwave over Christmas, but no more thunderstorms are on the forecast.

Australia is no stranger to extreme weather, experiencing flash floods, sandstorms and extreme drought and wildfires in some areas.

Queensland is still recovering from bushfires last month, while Cyclone Nora brought heavy rain and flooding to the far north of the state in March.

Read more:  In the eye of the firestorm: Surviving Australia's most extreme bushfire

 

