 Massive explosion at Russian military depot sparks evacuation | News | DW | 05.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Massive explosion at Russian military depot sparks evacuation

Thousands of locals have been moved to safety after the blast at an ammunition warehouse. Authorities have declared a state of emergency in the Siberian Krasnoyarsk region.

Russland | Explosion in Militäreinrichtung in der Region Krasnojarsk (Imago Images/ITAR-TASS/OSA TV)

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday that explosions at a storage facility for gunpowder charges prompted the evacuation of 6,000 residents in the town of Achinsk, as well as towns and villages within a 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) radius.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Unverified videos posted on social media showed powerful explosions sending plumes of black smoke high into the sky. 

Air traffic was suspended within 30 kilometers of the military site.

Krasnoyarsk governor Alexander Uss said that between five and eight people may have been injured.

"There is no threat to their lives," he added in televised comments.

Authorities planned to evacuate a further 11,000 people, broadcaster Russia 24 reported.

Operations suspended

The plant is Russia's largest producer of alumina, a raw material which is smelted into aluminum.

Rusal, the world's largest aluminum producer outside China, suspended operations at its Achinsk alumina plant and evacuated all but essential staff to ensure their safety, it said.

Around a dozen accidents have happened in explosives factories across Russia since 2014, according to the TASS news agency. 

kw/msh (AP, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Blasts at Russian 'Kristall' explosives plant followed by fire

More than 80 people were injured and two more were missing after explosions and a fire at an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk. The cause of the blasts that shattered windows in the city of 230,000 was not clear. (01.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Related content

Russland | Explosionen in Dzerzhinsk

Blasts at Russian 'Kristall' explosives plant followed by fire 01.06.2019

Almost 80 people were injured and two more were missing after explosions and a fire at an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk. The cause of the blasts that shattered windows in the city of 230,000 was not clear.

Russland, Waldbrand

Russia's Putin orders troops to help fight Siberia wildfires 31.07.2019

Russia's military will join the combat against wildfires raging in Siberia as they rip through several remote regions, Kremlin officials said. The fires are affecting Arctic snow, a climate expert told DW.

Russian Navy's Yuri Dolgoruky Nuklearwaffen U-Boot

Russian deep-sea submarine fire kills 14 people 02.07.2019

Even after extinguishing the fire, the soldiers died from smoke inhalation. Authorities have launched an investigation "to establish the cause of the incident."

Advertisement