Massive cyber outage reported in several countries

07/19/2024 July 19, 2024 Spanish airports hit by delays

Spain's Aena, the world's largest airport operator based on passanger numbers, said it was recovering some of its systems after being hit by the global tech outage.

"All airports are operative, but some processes are working with delays," it said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

An earlier statement by the company said that the disruptions were mostly affecting check-in and passenger information points.

The Spanish state owns 51% of Aena which runs more than 60 airports, 46 of which are in Spain. It is the largest global operator in terms of passengers served, in large part due to the number of tourists visiting Spain every year.