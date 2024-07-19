Massive cyber outage reported in several countries

Published 07/19/2024 Published July 19, 2024 Berlin, Amsterdam airports report problems

Berlin airport has halted all flights until 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) due to a technical fault, a spokesperson told Reuters news agency on Friday.

The airport operator BER had earlier said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that check-ins were delayed due to the error.

Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa also said it was experiencing problems with bookings.

"Currently, the profile and booking retrieval functionality may be limited. We are working on a solution and apologize for any inconvenience caused," the company said in a statement on its website.

Amsterdam Schipol Airport in the Netherlands has also said it is affected by a cyber outage, telling travelers wanting to travel on Friday to contact their airline.

Dutch airline KLM announced that it had suspended a large part of its operations due to the IT outage.

"KLM, like other airlines and airports, has also been affected by the global computer outage, making it impossible to handle flights," the company said. "For now, we are forced to suspend most of the operation."

Belgian media said baggage check-in at Brussels airport was affected as well.