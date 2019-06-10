 Massive brawl in Dortmund has police asking questions | News | DW | 11.06.2019

News

Massive brawl in Dortmund has police asking questions

Police in the city of Dortmund have said that 100 officers arrived at the scene of a mass fight with more than 80 participants. Only three arrests could be made. Onlookers hindered police attempts to intervene.

Image of a German police cruiser (Imago/Deutzmann)

Police responding to news of a massive brawl in the German city of Dortmund say that more than 80 people were involved in the fight and that most escaped when 100 officers arrived at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Authorities say they found various weapons, including blunt instruments such as table legs, as well as a number of Molotov cocktails.

Read more:  YouTube rivals' call leads to mass brawl in Berlin square

Police said that if anybody had been hurt in the fight, they were yet to report their injuries with law enforcement. They arrested three Syrians at the scene, two 17-year-old's and a 20-year-old, who were later released.

Police also complained that "a group of around 150 keen spectators hampered the first officers on the scene and hindered their work." 

Zero-tolerance policy 

Authorities expressed disappointment over the incident, saying they had been working hard to ensure the safety of those in the neighborhood and felt that work had been paying off. Police said, "We will not tolerate groups of violent people attacking one another with weapons and other dangerous objects."

Police Commissioner Gregor Lange said, "We will intensify our zero-tolerance policy to make clear that we will enforce legal order, everywhere, all the time."

An investigation into the background of the incident is ongoing; police appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information.

Read more: Bundesliga match marred by clashes between fans and police

 

