Massachusetts: 9 held after hourslong armed standoff

Residents in a suburban Boston neighborhood were asked to "shelter in place" early Saturday as

an armed standoff between several militia members and police forced the closure of a US interstate highway.

What do we know so far?

Massachusetts State Police say 11 people are now in custody from the standoff, which began at 1 a.m. local time. The event in the town of Wakefield partially shut down the major Interstate 95 highway.

The miltia members were wearing military-style uniforms and carrying guns and pistols, according to police.

