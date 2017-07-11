Massachusetts: 9 held after hourslong armed standoff

Several people wearing military-style clothes, carrying rifles and pistols were involved in the standoff on the I95 interstate near Boston.
Residents in a suburban Boston neighborhood were asked to "shelter in place" early Saturday as
an armed standoff between several militia members and police forced the closure of a US interstate highway.
Massachusetts State Police say 11 people are now in custody from the standoff, which began at 1 a.m. local time. The event in the town of Wakefield partially shut down the major Interstate 95 highway.
The miltia members were wearing military-style uniforms and carrying guns and pistols, according to police.
This is breaking news story and will be updated shortly.
wd/mm (AP, Reuters)