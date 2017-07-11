Massachusetts: 11 held after hourslong armed standoff

Residents in a suburban Boston neighborhood were asked to "shelter in place" early Saturday as

an armed standoff between several militia members and police forced the closure of a US interstate highway.

What do we know so far?

Massachusetts State Police say 11 people are now in custody from the standoff, which began at 1 a.m. local time. The event in the town of Wakefield partially shut down the major Interstate 95 highway.

The miltia members were wearing military-style uniforms and carrying guns and pistols, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said the men were allegedly visiting the state from Rhode Island for "training."

"Their self-professed leader wanted very much known their ideology is not anti-government," Mason said during a news conference. "Our investigation will provide us more insight into what their motivation, what their ideology is."

Which militia group is behind the standoff?

The armed men behind the standoff are reportedly members of a militia group called the "Rise of the Moors."

A website for the militia said they are "Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders."

An anonymous armed man who claims to be a member of the group posted a video from Wakefield on social media.

"We are not antigovernment. We are not anti-police, we are not sovereign citizens, we are not Black identity extremists," the man said in the video."As specified multiple times to the police that we are abiding by the peaceful journey laws of the United States."

Video footage showed the armed men holding a large Moroccan flag.

wd/mm (AP, Reuters)