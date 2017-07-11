Massachusetts: 11 held after hourslong armed standoff

Residents in a suburban Boston neighborhood were asked to "shelter in place" early Saturday as

an armed standoff between several militia members and police forced the closure of a US interstate highway.

What do we know so far?

Massachusetts State Police say 11 people are now in custody from the standoff, which began at 1 a.m. local time. The event in the town of Wakefield partially shut down the major Interstate 95 highway.

The miltia members were wearing military-style uniforms and carrying guns and pistols, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said the men were allegedly visiting the state from Rhode Island for "training."

"Their self-professed leader wanted very much known their ideology is not anti-government," Mason said during a news conference. "Our investigation will provide us more insight into what their motivation, what their ideology is."

The armed men are reportedly members of a militia group called the "Rise of the Moors."

wd/mm (AP, Reuters)