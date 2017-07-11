Mass shooting in Hanau: Grief and rage persist one year on 

Cetin Gültekin knows exactly where his brother was killed. He knows the route that the attacker took and where he got out of his car, shot the driver of a parking vehicle, and then, with a few short steps, reached the convenience store where he killed Gökhan Gültekin and four other people.

A year after the crime, the store is empty and slips of paper with the names of those killed are plastered on the windows. Cetin Gültekin points to a spot through the window pane.

"Where those two sockets are, that's where my brother's body was lying," he says.

In Hanau the victims are being remembered every day

One year ago, on February 19, 2020, the most serious right-wing extremist and racially-motivated attack since the end of World War II shook Germany. A 43-year-old mentally ill gunman shot nine people with non-German heritage — commonly referred to in German as having a "migration background" — over the course of one night at several locations in the small town of Hanau in the state of Hesse. Afterward, it is believed that he killed his mother and then himself.

The public commiseration after the crime was huge.German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel attended a central memorial service. But one year on, questions still remain: Has the danger from the far-right been underestimated in Germany for decades? And has enough been done against right-wing extremism and racism since then?

Looking for answers

If you ask the families of the nine victims in Hanau, the answer is quite clear: No. They have joined forces with other supporters to form the "February 19 Initiative" and have been vocally demanding explanations ever since.

The initiative opened a spacious office in central Hanau — not far from one of the crime scenes. But it is much more than just an office. It is also a memorial for those killed. Photos and drawings of their faces hang on the walls and sit on the windowsill. Mourning the losses and looking for explanations both have their place here.

The racist shooter killed nine people one year ago

"For me, this room is as if we were visiting Gökhan," says Cetin Gültekin. "It's his living room. And, when the Unvar family comes here, it's Ferhat's living room." Cetin comes here almost every day. Ferhat Unvar also died in the store where Gökhan Gültekin was killed.

Certain things remain unresolved, tormenting the grieving families. Why didn't the emergency phone line not work properly that night? If the police had been notified immediately after the first shots were fired, the gunman might have been stopped before he went on the shooting spree at the second location. Why was the killer allowed to legally possess weapons? Why had he not come to the attention of authorities even though he sent a confusing letter full of conspiracy theories to the chief federal prosecutor months before the racist attack?

All these questions may never be answered, partly because the attacker killed himself and there will probably be no trial. The federal prosecutor's office is still investigating, but so far there is no evidence that the attacker had an accomplice.

"Of course, it is very, very difficult to deal with the fact that the perpetrator will not be brought to justice and that one or two questions cannot be answered," says Helmut Fünfsinn, Victims' Commissioner in the Hesse state government.

The 'Initiative February 19' is a place to remember the victims, with photos and drawings of their faces on the walls and windowsill

A series of attacks

However, some of the questions that are troubling the relatives of those killed go far beyond the small Hessian town. The Hanau attack was just one event in a sad series of far-right extremist attacks.

In June 2019, a right-wing extremist killed local politician Walter Lübckeand in January 2021 the perpetrator was sentenced to life in prison. In October 2019,a right-wing extremist in the city of Halle attempted to break into a synagogue. When this failed, he killed two people near the synagogue. This perpetrator was also sentenced to life in prison. Hanau came four months after Halle.

For Andreas Zick, director of the Institute for Interdisciplinary Research on Conflict and Violence at Bielefeld University, these acts have changed something in Germany.

"There has been a shift in mood in Germany, where the challenge to deal with racism and other forms of discrimination is now taken seriously," he said. One example is an 89-point policy paper from the German government in the fight against right-wing extremism and racism. It includes tougher laws, strengthening of security agencies, more funding for civil society organizations, and more prevention work.

"Politicians have dragged the issue to the highest political level by setting up a federal government committee to investigate right-wing extremism and racism. This underscores how important it is for us to take decisive action," Annette Widmann-Mauz, federal commissioner for migration, refugees, and integration, told DW.

'Strong' right-wing extremism

But social psychologist Zick believes Germany has underestimated far-right extremism for decades.

"Right-wing extremism has become strong, there is a whole network," he said. Experts estimate there are nearly 15,000 right-wing extremists in Germany who are prepared to use violence — and some of them are armed. Nationwide, security authorities had registered around 1,200 actual or suspected right-wing extremists who legally possessed weapons by the end of December 2020. This is an increase of almost 35% compared to the end of 2019, according to a response to a question posed to the German government by the Left Party in parliament.

In addition, a new type of perpetrator has emerged in Germany with the attacks in Halle and Hanau: the lone wolf, isolated from society, radicalized online, deeply involved in the world of conspiracy theories. Security authorities do not yet have the technical means or the knowledge to recognize these new perpetrators on the internet in advance. This was evident, for example, in the trial of the Halle attacker.

In general, however, the discussion about whether right-wing extremism has been underestimated does not go far enough, according to Andreas Zick.

"We have not given ourselves enough time to understand how ideologies develop," he said. "Basically, there is always a call for the state to use its strength, and accusations are made against the security authorities saying that they did not do enough. There may be explanations for this, but it shows that we don't see extremism as a challenge for society as a whole, but instead as a challenge only for the security authorities."

However, the thought patterns, ideologies, and discriminatory views harbored by the perpetrators are directly drawn from society, Zick points out. But people in Germany have yet to realize that, he said.

In Norway, where right-wing terrorist Anders Breivik killed 77 people in 2011 the attitude is not to see this as an isolated incident: "In Norway, people see the attack as something that happened in society," Zick said. "Anders Breivik is seen as a member of society. That would be a real challenge for us in Germany to admit: 'The Hanau attacker was one of us.' That would mean we have a social responsibility for his actions."

Cetin Gültekin must continue to live with the loss the Hanau perpetrator inflicted on him. A year after the crime, he is still struggling with the consequences on his mental health: Gültekin can no longer work, cannot sleep through the night, and smokes two packs of cigarettes a day.

"Gökhan was the foundation of our family," Gültekin explained. "And since the foundation is no longer there, we are at risk of collapsing."

This article was translated from German.