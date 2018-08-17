 Martin Scorsese′s new gangster film ″The Irishman″ premieres in New York | Film | DW | 27.09.2019

Film

Martin Scorsese's new gangster film "The Irishman" premieres in New York

World premiere in New York, film festivals around the world, limited release in movie theaters in the US and a Netflix debut in late November: Scorsese's film starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino is a media event.

Film still The Irishman (Imago Images/Netflix/STX Entertainment)

Legendary director Martin Scorsese has made another brutal mafia film with Robert de Niro and Joe Pesci, the stars of his 1995 crime classic, Casino. Throw in Godfather star Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel — a veteran alongside De Niro in seminal Scorcese films like Mean Streets (1973) and Taxi Driver (1976) — into the mix, and the director's latest film, The Irishman, arguably boasts one of the greatest ensemble crime casts of all time.

New York-set mafia films have long been Scorcese's speciality. Works like Goodfellas (1990), The Departed (2006), and of course Casino, helped to redefine the crime film genre. His new film The Irishman lives up to the hype promised in the build-up to its premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27 before it debuts on Netflix.

Read moreAt 75, Martin Scorsese is still cinema's master storyteller

In The Irishman, Scorsese tells the life story of legendary hitman for the Bufalino crime family, Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (played by De Niro), and based the film on Charles Brandt's 2004 Sheeran memoir. 

The ninth collaboration between Scorsese and De Niro, this dream team from the golden age of the New Hollywood in the 1970s have not worked together since Casino nearly 25 years ago. Meanwhile, Joe Pesci, who plays crime boss Russell Bufalino, came out of a 20-year retirement to work on the film with his storied collaborators.  

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese (Getty Images)

Dream team: Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese in 2010

A hitman's career

After he was deployed in Europe during the Second World War, Frank Sheeran worked various jobs before getting involved with the mob and becoming an unscrupulous assassin for the Sicilian mafia.

The hitman is said is said to have participated in the 1975 murder of powerful US labor boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Hoffa's murder has never been solved, in particular because the corrupt, mafia-connected union boss' body was never found — he was only declared dead seven years after disappearing in 1975.  

The film focuses on Hoffa's alleged murder at the hands of Sheeran. In long flashbacks, Scorsese shines a light on the life of a mob hitman, which means his actors had to go through a decades-long aging process that no doubt sucked much from the film's massive budget.  

Read moreItaly: Sicilian Mafia raids reveal links to US mob

"The Irishman" is probably the most expensive film Scorsese ever made. The producer and the studio, Paramount, turned their backs on the project and Netflix somewhat controversially came on board as producer.  

Many Scorsese fans and cinema lovers were irritated that a film that cost $200 million (€183 million) to produce, and was made by a director who has been a staunch advocate of film on the big screen, would only be available via streaming on small screens.

Filmstill The Irishman (Imago Images/Zuma Press/Netflix/STX Entertainment)

Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino) and Robert De Niro (Frank Sheeran) talk business

Can Netflix repeat Roma success?

In 2018, Netflix landed a coup with Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, another film that changed hands during production. In order to have a chance at winning an Oscar, a film has to run in Los Angeles for at least a week, so Roma actually had a short cinema run. It was a good strategy, with the acclaimed film picking up several Oscars, including best film.

Read more'Roma' wins Best Film at UK's BAFTA awards

Will Netflix get as lucky with The Irishman? After the world premiere at the New York Film Festival on September 27, the film is scheduled to show at festivals in the US, Europe and Asia.

In the US, some movie theaters plan to show the film beginning November 1, and Britain follows suit a week later — giving The Irishman a chance at Oscar glory. On Netflix, the much-anticipated film starts streaming on November 27.

  • Martin Scorsese Mean Streets (picture alliance/dpa/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Scorsese's cocky gangsters: Mean Streets (1973)

    Director Martin Scorsese put the young actor in front of the camera for his third movie, Mean Streets. De Niro had already picked up a few other roles, but the drama about a young New York gangster marked his artistic breakthrough. The film was the beginning of a longtime and much-respected collaboration between the two.

  • Nobert de Niro in The Godfather II (picture alliance/Keystone)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    In the footsteps of Brando: The Godfather II(1974)

    The following year, director Francis Ford Coppola offered De Niro a part in the sequel to his hit movie The Godfather. Taking advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, he stepped into Marlon Brando's shoes. Brando, who shone in the first film as old gangster boss Vito Corleone, was long considered Hollywood's best actor. De Niro displaced him — both as the Godfather and as "best actor."

  • A still from the film 1900 (picture-alliance/Keystone)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    De Niro in Europe: 1900 (1976)

    European directors also became aware of the young American's prodigious acting ability. Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci hired De Niro for his five-hour epic 1900 (Novecento) which chronicled the lives of two men during Italy's 20th century struggle between Fascism and Communism. The New Yorker's charisma shone here alongside world stars such as Donald Sutherland and Burt Lancaster.

  • Nobert de Niro in Taxi Driver (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Cult film Taxi Driver (1976)

    That was immediately followed by the film that was to burn itself into the hearts and brains of millions of film fans all over the world: Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver. De Niro's appearance as a lonely and increasingly violent New York taxi driver is today considered one of the most legendary appearances of an actor in American cinema history.

  • Still from New York, New York (picture-alliance/KPA )

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    The musical: New York, New York (1977)

    One year later in the musical drama New York, New York, Scorsese gave De Niro the chance to show that he could not only play gangsters and men on the fringes of society. His appearance as saxophonist alongside Liza Minnelli gave an inkling as to where the actor's career would later end up, in a number of humorous and affectionate roles.

  • A scene from The Deer Hunter (imago/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Despair and violence: The Deer Hunter (1978)

    In those early years, Robert De Niro made serious roles his own. Many of his performances from that time were clearly the best of his career. De Niro was totally convincing as a tortured and harassed US soldier in The Deer Hunter, a Vietnam drama that posed questions about the usefulness of violence.

  • Still from Raging Bull Imago/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Crowning glory: Raging Bull (1980)

    The following year, Robert De Niro picked up his first 'Best Actor' Oscar for Raging Bull, another Scorsese drama. His depiction of the violent and jealous boxer Jake LaMotta was hailed by critics for superbly bringing out the many sides of the character. He even gained 60 pounds (27 kilos) for the role.

  • Still from Once Upon a Time in America (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Epic crime drama: Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

    Half a decade later, it was once again an Italian director who drove De Niro to new heights. Alongside James Woods in Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America, De Niro won wide praise for his portrayal of a petty criminal who rises to become a gangster boss through alcohol smuggling.

  • Still from Casino (Imago/United Archives)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    The mafia calls again: Casino (1995)

    Having indulged in some lighter roles, Robert De Niro reset his acting career in the mid-1990s. Once again his old friend Martin Scorsese used him, this time in Casino, the epochal mafia film. Once again, De Niro's knack of being convincing as both brutal gangster and family man shone through.

  • Still from Heat (picture-alliance/kpa)

    Robert De Niro's 75th birthday: His 10 best films

    Congenial duo - De Niro and Pacino: Heat (1995)

    Immediately afterwards, director Michael Mann united De Niro and Al Pacino, another legendary actor, in his thriller Heat. The pair complemented each other wonderfully. Once again cast as the gangster, De Niro delivered a gripping battle for honor and ethos with Pacino playing the homicide detective. The result was a real treat for fans of sophisticated American cinema.


