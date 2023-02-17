  1. Skip to content
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Munich Security Conference
DW | Fokus Ukraine | Marta
Image: DW

Marta’s Year in the Ukrainian Army

26 minutes ago

Doctor Marta and her husband have been fighting in the Ukrainian army for a year in a war that has changed them.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NekN
Türkei | Erdbeben
Image: Kyodo/picture alliance

Fear of New Earthquakes in Turkey

Official failures and corruption impede earthquake resistant construction. Experts fear new quakes at any time resulting in widespread destruction. Very few residents are calling out the mismanagement and sleaze.

 

 

Estland Ämari Airbase | Manöver Baltic Tiger 2022 | Eurofighter Typhoon
Image: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance

Air Policing Estonia’s Border

NATO fighter jets patrol the airspace over Estonia's border, encountering Russian aircraft almost daily.

 

 

 

 

DW | Fokus Italien | Erntehelfer
Image: SWR

Better Housing for Migrant Workers in Italy

Migrant workers in Italy’s farming sector often live in squalid conditions. A new project aims to change that.

 

 

 

 

DW | Fokus GB | Reparaturshop
Image: ZDF

Britain: Tackling E-Waste

An initiative offering cheap electrical repairs is good news for the cash-strapped and the environment. This way of countering the global throw-away culture is really catching on in Britain.

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 22.02.2023 – 23:30 UTC
THU 23.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC
THU 23.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC
THU 23.02.2023 – 11:30 UTC
THU 23.02.2023 – 15:30 UTC
THU 23.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC
FRI 24.02.2023 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 23.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen holds an opening speech during the Munich Security Conference

WATCH LIVE — Munich Security Conference kicks off

Politics1 hour ago
