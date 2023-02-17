Marta’s Year in the Ukrainian Army

Doctor Marta and her husband have been fighting in the Ukrainian army for a year in a war that has changed them.

Image: Kyodo/picture alliance

Fear of New Earthquakes in Turkey

Official failures and corruption impede earthquake resistant construction. Experts fear new quakes at any time resulting in widespread destruction. Very few residents are calling out the mismanagement and sleaze.

Image: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance

Air Policing Estonia’s Border

NATO fighter jets patrol the airspace over Estonia's border, encountering Russian aircraft almost daily.

Image: SWR

Better Housing for Migrant Workers in Italy

Migrant workers in Italy’s farming sector often live in squalid conditions. A new project aims to change that.

Image: ZDF

Britain: Tackling E-Waste

An initiative offering cheap electrical repairs is good news for the cash-strapped and the environment. This way of countering the global throw-away culture is really catching on in Britain.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

WED 22.02.2023 – 23:30 UTC

THU 23.02.2023 – 05:30 UTC

THU 23.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

THU 23.02.2023 – 11:30 UTC

THU 23.02.2023 – 15:30 UTC

THU 23.02.2023 – 21:30 UTC

FRI 24.02.2023 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

THU 23.02.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3