Marta’s Year in the Ukrainian Army

Doctor Marta and her husband have been fighting in the Ukrainian army for a year in a war that has changed them.
Fear of New Earthquakes in Turkey
Official failures and corruption impede earthquake resistant construction. Experts fear new quakes at any time resulting in widespread destruction. Very few residents are calling out the mismanagement and sleaze.
Air Policing Estonia’s Border
NATO fighter jets patrol the airspace over Estonia's border, encountering Russian aircraft almost daily.
Better Housing for Migrant Workers in Italy
Migrant workers in Italy’s farming sector often live in squalid conditions. A new project aims to change that.
Britain: Tackling E-Waste
An initiative offering cheap electrical repairs is good news for the cash-strapped and the environment. This way of countering the global throw-away culture is really catching on in Britain.
