Mars: NASA rover Perseverance completes first drive

The Perseverance rover hit a new milestone this week, taking its first test drive on the red planet, NASA announced on Friday.

The Mars rover ventured drove 6.5 meters (21.3 feet) in 33 minutes, the US space agency said.

In total, the six-wheeled, car-sized astrobiology probe moved forward 4 meters, turned in place to the left and then backed up another 2.5 meters to park temporarily.

The rover "responded superbly," said NASA engineer Anais Zarifian. "We are now confident our drive system is good to go, capable of taking us wherever the science leads us over the next two years."

What's next for Perseverance?

Some additional, short-distance test driving was planned for Friday.

Perseverance is capable of averaging 200 meters (656 feet) of driving per day once it starts its scientific exploration.

So far, the rover and its hardware, including its main robot arm, appear to be operating flawlessly, said Robert Hogg, deputy mission manager.

Engineers still have additional equipment checks to run on the rover's many instruments before they will be ready to send the robot on a more ambitious journey as part of its primary mission to search for traces of fossilized microbial life.

When will the helicopter be used?

Before the rover can head for an ancient river delta to collect rocks for eventual return to Earth, it must drop its so-called protective "belly pan'' and release an experimental helicopter named Ingenuity.

Luckily, Perseverance landed right on the edge of a potential helicopter landing strip — a nice, flat spot, according to NASA.

The plan is to drive out of this landing strip, leave the pan behind, and then return for Ingenuity's highly anticipated test flight.

All this should be accomplished by late spring.

What is the long-term mission?

The rover, which weighs around 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds) and is the size of a small car, touched down on Mars on February 18 after a roughly 480-million-kilometer journey through space.

NASA hopes the project will help pave the way for human exploration of the red planet.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars A new rover for the red planet NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover (shown in artist's illustration) is the most sophisticated rover NASA has ever sent to Mars. Ingenuity, a technology experiment, will be the first aircraft to attempt controlled flight on another planet. Perseverance touched down at Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021 at about 20:57 UTC with Ingenuity attached to its belly.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Everything prepared NASA engineers loaded the Mars rover Perseverance onto an Atlas V rocket at the start of July 2020. The rocket took off on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rover arrived at the orbit around Mars in early February 2021.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Presentation in a clean room This is how Perseverance looked when it was presented to the public in 2019. The rover will support NASA's Curiosity rover, the most modern rover until Perseverance came along. The new rover weighs a little over a ton — 100 kg (220 pounds) more than its predecessor. And at 3 meters (10 ft) long, it's also 10 centimeters longer as well.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars More performance Perseverance can be loaded with more research instruments and sensors than its predecessor. And its gripper arm, with its cameras and tools, is stronger, too. The rover can collect samples from Mars. It's got 23 cameras and many other instruments. One mission is to test whether it's possible to extract oxygen from Martian rock. But, hey, what's that standing next to the rover on the ground?

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars A small drone That's right! Perseverance has a helicopter onboard. That's never happened on a planetary mission before. The helicopter is completely new territory for its developers. It will be the first time they're able to experience and collect data from flight in atmospheric conditions that are different from those on Earth, and in a gravity that is about a third of our own.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars The robotic giant Curiosity is the largest and most modern of all Mars rovers currently deployed. It landed on August 6, 2012, and has since traveled more than 21 kilometers (13 miles). It is much more than just a rover. Its official name is "Mars Science Laboratory," and it really is a complete lab on wheels.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars What's in it? For example, it contains a special spectrometer, which can analyze chemical compounds from a distance with the help of a laser; a complete meteorological station that can measure temperature, atmospheric pressure, radiation, humidity and wind speed; and most importantly, a chemistry lab that can run detailed analyses of organic compounds and is always on the hunt for traces of alien life.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Not just scratching the surface Curiosity has shown that life would theoretically be possible on Mars. But it hasn't discovered any life, yet. The robot's arm is equipped with a full power drill. Here, it's taking a sample in "Yellowknife Bay" inside the Gale Crater.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Off to the lab! The Mars dust is processed by a large number of instruments. First, it's filtered and separated into different-sized particles. Then, those get sorted and sent off to different analytical laboratory machines.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars A tiny predecessor Curiosity's predecessors were much smaller. On July 4, 1997, the small Mars rover Sojourner left its first tire tracks behind in the dust of the red planet. It was the first time a mobile robot had been left to its own devices there, equipped with an X-ray spectrometer to conduct chemical analyses and with optical cameras.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Size comparison Three rover generations. (The tiny one up front is Sojourner.) At 10.6 kilograms (23 pounds), it's not much bigger than a toy car. Its top speed: 1 centimeter per second. Opportunity weighs 185 kilograms — roughly the equivalent of an electric wheelchair. Curiosity is as big as a small car, at 900 kilograms. The big ones travel up to 4 or 5 centimeters per second.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Almost four months of duty Sojourner travelled about 100 meters during its lifetime and delivered data and pictures until September 27, 1997. This is one of the last pictures of it, taken nine days before the radio connection broke down. Sojourner probably died because the battery did not survive the cold nights.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Paving the way for tomorrow's technology Without the experience of Sojourner, newer rovers could have hardly been envisaged. In 2004, NASA landed two robots of the same model on Mars: Spirit and Opportunity. Spirit survived for six years, travelling a distance of 7.7 kilometers. The robot climbed mountains, took soil samples and withstood winter and sandstorms. Its sibling, Opportunity, lost contact on February 13, 2019.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Lots of gadgets Opportunity passed the marathon distance of 42 kilometers back in 2015, and to this day, it has covered much more ground than Curiosity. It can take ground probes with its arm. It has three different spectrometers and even a 3D camera. It was last operating in "Perseverance Valley," an appropriate workplace for the sturdy robot, before being incapacitated by a sandstorm.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars The red planet's landscapes This panorama was taken by Curiosity's mast camera. The most modern of the rovers will stay in service as long as possible — hopefully at least another five years. The Martian landscape looks familiar somehow, not unlike some deserts here on Earth. Should we give in to our wanderlust, then — or would it be better leave Mars to the robots? Author: Fabian Schmidt



The rover joins NASA's InSight lander, which has been on the Martian surface since 2018, and the Curiosity rover, which landed on Mars in 2012.

New images of Mars released

During a news conference on Friday, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, shared photos of the rover's tracks over and around small rocks.

The wheel tread left marks in the reddish, sandy Martian soil after its first drive.

Another image of the surrounding landscape shows a rugged terrain littered with large, dark boulders in the foreground and a tall outcropping of rocky, layered deposits in the distance — marking the edge of the river delta.

mb/rs (AP, dpa, Reuters)