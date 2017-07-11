Mars: NASA releases first video and audio of rover landing

US space agency NASA on Monday released the first ever audio from Mars, a faint wind sound captured by the Perseverance rover.

Several images of the landing were released earlier, but it took days for the video signal to be relayed to Earth.

The 3 minute 25 second video clip shows the last few kilometers of Perseverance's route.

After the parachute opens during the descent, the space craft touches down on the dusty red surface of the planet.

"These are really amazing videos," Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said at a briefing for reporters. "This is the first time we've ever been able to capture an event like the landing on Mars. We all watched them over the weekend many, many times."

NASA also released several new higher resolution panoramic images during the press conference.

What does Mars sound like?

Though a microphone did not work during the descent, the rover was able to capture audio once it landed.

The short audio clip may not be spectacular, but it is the first audio recording from another planet.

The Perseverance rover carries two microphones on board.

NASA is building a "Martian playlist", collected on the website, Sounds of Mars.

"Stay tuned," says NASA. "We may soon hear the sounds of another world."

Mission update

The newly-launched rover is operating as expected, said Jessica Samuels, Perseverance's surface mission manager.

"I am happy to report that Perseverance is healthy," she said.

In another mission update, the small helicopter "Ingenuity," which is aboard the rover, sent its first status report to the control center in Pasadena, California.

According to NASA, it too appears to be "functioning perfectly."

Still attached to the underside of "Perseverance," the helicopter will begin exploring Mars in 30 to 60 days, offering viewers a bird's eye view of the surface.

It would be the first flight of an air vehicle over another planet.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars A new rover for the red planet NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover (shown in artist's illustration) is the most sophisticated rover NASA has ever sent to Mars. Ingenuity, a technology experiment, will be the first aircraft to attempt controlled flight on another planet. Perseverance touched down at Mars' Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021 at about 20:57 UTC with Ingenuity attached to its belly.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Everything prepared NASA engineers loaded the Mars rover Perseverance onto an Atlas V rocket at the start of July 2020. The rocket took off on July 30 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rover arrived at the orbit around Mars in early February 2021.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Presentation in a clean room This is how Perseverance looked when it was presented to the public in 2019. The rover will support NASA's Curiosity rover, the most modern rover until Perseverance came along. The new rover weighs a little over a ton — 100 kg (220 pounds) more than its predecessor. And at 3 meters (10 ft) long, it's also 10 centimeters longer as well.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars More performance Perseverance can be loaded with more research instruments and sensors than its predecessor. And its gripper arm, with its cameras and tools, is stronger, too. The rover can collect samples from Mars. It's got 23 cameras and many other instruments. One mission is to test whether it's possible to extract oxygen from Martian rock. But, hey, what's that standing next to the rover on the ground?

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars A small drone That's right! Perseverance has a helicopter onboard. That's never happened on a planetary mission before. The helicopter is completely new territory for its developers. It will be the first time they're able to experience and collect data from flight in atmospheric conditions that are different from those on Earth, and in a gravity that is about a third of our own.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars The robotic giant Curiosity is the largest and most modern of all Mars rovers currently deployed. It landed on August 6, 2012, and has since traveled more than 21 kilometers (13 miles). It is much more than just a rover. Its official name is "Mars Science Laboratory," and it really is a complete lab on wheels.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars What's in it? For example, it contains a special spectrometer, which can analyze chemical compounds from a distance with the help of a laser; a complete meteorological station that can measure temperature, atmospheric pressure, radiation, humidity and wind speed; and most importantly, a chemistry lab that can run detailed analyses of organic compounds and is always on the hunt for traces of alien life.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Not just scratching the surface Curiosity has shown that life would theoretically be possible on Mars. But it hasn't discovered any life, yet. The robot's arm is equipped with a full power drill. Here, it's taking a sample in "Yellowknife Bay" inside the Gale Crater.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Off to the lab! The Mars dust is processed by a large number of instruments. First, it's filtered and separated into different-sized particles. Then, those get sorted and sent off to different analytical laboratory machines.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars A tiny predecessor Curiosity's predecessors were much smaller. On July 4, 1997, the small Mars rover Sojourner left its first tire tracks behind in the dust of the red planet. It was the first time a mobile robot had been left to its own devices there, equipped with an X-ray spectrometer to conduct chemical analyses and with optical cameras.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Size comparison Three rover generations. (The tiny one up front is Sojourner.) At 10.6 kilograms (23 pounds), it's not much bigger than a toy car. Its top speed: 1 centimeter per second. Opportunity weighs 185 kilograms — roughly the equivalent of an electric wheelchair. Curiosity is as big as a small car, at 900 kilograms. The big ones travel up to 4 or 5 centimeters per second.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Almost four months of duty Sojourner travelled about 100 meters during its lifetime and delivered data and pictures until September 27, 1997. This is one of the last pictures of it, taken nine days before the radio connection broke down. Sojourner probably died because the battery did not survive the cold nights.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Paving the way for tomorrow's technology Without the experience of Sojourner, newer rovers could have hardly been envisaged. In 2004, NASA landed two robots of the same model on Mars: Spirit and Opportunity. Spirit survived for six years, travelling a distance of 7.7 kilometers. The robot climbed mountains, took soil samples and withstood winter and sandstorms. Its sibling, Opportunity, lost contact on February 13, 2019.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars Lots of gadgets Opportunity passed the marathon distance of 42 kilometers back in 2015, and to this day, it has covered much more ground than Curiosity. It can take ground probes with its arm. It has three different spectrometers and even a 3D camera. It was last operating in "Perseverance Valley," an appropriate workplace for the sturdy robot, before being incapacitated by a sandstorm.

NASA's rover Perseverance has landed on Mars The red planet's landscapes This panorama was taken by Curiosity's mast camera. The most modern of the rovers will stay in service as long as possible — hopefully at least another five years. The Martian landscape looks familiar somehow, not unlike some deserts here on Earth. Should we give in to our wanderlust, then — or would it be better leave Mars to the robots? Author: Fabian Schmidt



What's next?

Perseverance's main mission is to search for traces of past microbial life on Mars and study the planet's climate and geology.

The rover itself weighs about 1000 kilograms (1.1 tons) and is the size of a small car.

On Thursday it set off on another mission, a risky maneuver to a dried up lake called "Jezero Crater."

With a diameter of about 45 kilometers, Perseverance will explore the crater over the next two years.

mb/rs (AFP, DPA, Reuters)