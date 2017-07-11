Markus Söder, Armin Laschet refuse to quit scrum for Merkel job: report

One-to-one talks between the heads of Germany's conservative alliance on who should lead the CDU/CSU into the next election ended without an agreement, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Saturday.

The parties had set a deadline of the end of this week to decide who should head up their campaign as chancellor candidate at the September national election.

Despite the talks which ran late into the night, the head of the CDU Armin Laschet and the chairman of its Bavarian sister party, Markus Söder of the CSU, refused to let go of their hopes to run as Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor, according to the newspaper.

A power struggle broke out in the CDU/CSU alliance since the pair both announced they were seeking the candidacy for the position of chancellor on behalf of the conservative bloc that currently leads the ruling coalition.

The CDU chose Laschet as its new party chair in January. The party leader typically stands as the chancellor candidate for the party.

But Laschet’s popularity fell after the CDU's poor regional election results amid general dissatisfaction with the government's response to the pandemic.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.