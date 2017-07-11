Markus Söder, Armin Laschet refuse to quit scrum for Merkel job: report

One-to-one talks between the heads of Germany's conservative alliance on who should lead the CDU/CSU into the next election ended without an agreement, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Saturday.

The parties had set a deadline of the end of this week to decide who should head up their campaign as chancellor candidate at the September national election.

Despite the talks which ran late into the night, the head of the CDU Armin Laschet and the chairman of its Bavarian sister party, Markus Söder of the CSU, refused to let go of their hopes to run as Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor, according to the newspaper.

A power struggle broke out in the CDU/CSU alliance since the pair both announced they were seeking the candidacy for the position of chancellor on behalf of the conservative bloc that currently leads the ruling coalition.

The CDU chose Laschet as its new party chair in January. The party leader typically stands as the chancellor candidate for the party.

But Laschet’s popularity fell after the CDU's poor regional election results amid general dissatisfaction with the government's response to the pandemic.

The CDU is the dominating force in the conservative alliance. Only two German general elections have featured a CSU chancellor candidate before, and in both cases, they failed to win the chancellery.

The current German government, under Merkel, is a grand centrist coalition between the CDU and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? Armin Laschet CDU chairman Armin Laschet, a staunch supporter of Angela Merkel, heads Germany's most populous state. Conservatives routinely underestimated the jovial 60-year-old, famous for his belief in integration and compromise. But recently, his liberal non-interventionist instincts have led to him eating his words more than once during the coronavirus crisis.

Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? Markus Söder The bookmakers' favorite: Bavaria's 54-year-old state premier from the CDU's more conservative Bavarian sister party, the CSU, has profited in opinion polls from his tough line in the fight against the coronavirus. "Bavaria is strong. Bavaria will grow. Bavaria is solid. Bavaria is safe... and it will stay that way," the former journalist said at the beginning of his tenure in 2018.

Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? Annalena Baerbock At the age of 40, Annalena Baerbock has been a Green Party co-chair since 2018. A jurist with a degree in public international law from the London School of Economics, her supporters see her as a safe pair of hands with a better grasp of detail than Habeck. Her opponents point to her lack of governing or ministerial experience and her occasional gaffes in interviews.

Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? Robert Habeck 51-year-old Robert Habeck, an enthused and passionate speaker, can match the tone and energy of the climate movement in a way many German politicians cannot. But like so many with the gift of the gab, his speeches tend to meander off-topic. Habeck has a Ph.D. in philosophy and was a novelist and children’s author before entering politics almost 20 years ago.

Who could succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor? Olaf Scholz Plumbing new depths with each election, the SPD decided to run a realist rather than a radical as their top candidate in 2021. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a former mayor of Hamburg, and Merkel's deputy in the grand coalition, is seen as dry and technocratic. Many in his party say the 62-year-old is unlikely to energize party activists and win their hearts. Author: Mark Hallam, Rina Goldenberg



