Markus Söder, Armin Laschet refuse to quit scrum for Merkel job: report

One-to-one candidacy talks between the head of Germany's center-right CDU party Armin Laschet and the chairman of its Bavarian sister party, Markus Söder of the CSU, ended without an agreement, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Saturday.

The Union parties had set a deadline of the end of this week to decide who should head up their campaign as chancellor candidate at the September national election.

Despite the talks which ran late into the night, Laschet and Söder refused to let go of their hopes to run as Chancellor Angela Merkel's successor, according to the newspaper.

A power struggle broke out in the Union parties since the pair both announced they were seeking the candidacy for the position of chancellor on behalf of the conservative bloc that currently leads the ruling coalition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.