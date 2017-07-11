 Markus Söder, Armin Laschet refuse to quit scrum for Merkel job: report | News | DW | 17.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Markus Söder, Armin Laschet refuse to quit scrum for Merkel job: report

Late-night talks between the CDU's Armin Laschet and the Bavarian CSU sister party's Markus Söder ended without agreement, Die Welt reports. The pair are vying to lead the conservatives into the September election.

Armin Laschet and Markus Söder

The pair are vying to suceed Angela Merkel as the conservative's candidate for the position of chancellor in September's federal elections

A conversation between CDU leader Armin Laschet and CSU chairman Markus Söder over the candidacy for chancellor ended without an agreement, German broadcaster WELT reported on Saturday. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly. 

Advertisement