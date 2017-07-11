Markus Söder, Armin Laschet refuse to quit scrum for Merkel job: report

Late-night talks between the CDU's Armin Laschet and the Bavarian CSU sister party's Markus Söder ended without agreement, Die Welt reports. The pair are vying to lead the conservatives into the September election.
The pair are vying to suceed Angela Merkel as the conservative's candidate for the position of chancellor in September's federal elections
