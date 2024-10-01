Mark Rutte takes over as NATO chief

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg handed the reins over to the former Dutch prime minister after 10 years in office. Rutte takes the helm at a critical moment for the alliance.

A series of events began in Brussels on Tuesday to mark a changing of the guard for NATO. Jens Stoltenberg, who has led the alliance since 2014, stepped down in favor of the Netherlands' ex-Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Following a symbolic handshake and wreath-laying at NATO headquarters, the pair headed to a meeting with bloc ambassadors at the North Atlantic Council for Rutte's official appointment.

Stoltenberg took charge of the military alliance the same year Russia annexed Crimea. Only the tenure of Dutch diplomat Joseph Luns, who led NATO for 12 years, surpasses Stoltenberg's stint.

Who is Mark Rutte, NATO's new secretary general?

Ukraine, US election loom large

The longtime Dutch prime minister takes over as Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches the 1,000-day mark.

With Russian forces making advances in eastern Ukraine, it will be a crucial part of his job to shore up support for Kyiv among Western allies as fatigue for the conflict increases.

There are also worries among bloc members over the US presidential election in November. Given that the US is NATO's most powerful member, a victory for ex-President Donald Trump could shake the alliance as it did in his first term, when he pressured members to increase defense spending and cast doubt on the bloc's core principle of mutual security.

