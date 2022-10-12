Maritime deal between Israel and Lebanon dos not touch on land borders: DW's Mohamad Chreyteh

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Israel and Lebanon have struck an agreement on maritime borders, the Israeli leader said, after months of US-brokered negotiations. The deal is expected to enable more gas production in the Mediterranean.
One archaeologist described the 3,300-year-old chamber as like being "on the set of an Indiana Jones movie." The structure, complete with dozens of intact pottery and bronze artifacts, was found by accident.
Six million people live in the cultural melting pot that is Lebanon. Muslims and Christians coexist here, although not always without conflict.
Lebanese reform forces are the symbolic winners of the election, while the Hezbollah-dominated bloc lost the majority in parliament. Do the reformists have a chance of leading the country out of the crisis?
