Marilyn Monroe: More than a sex symbol

Self-determined. Body positive. Woke.

These adjectives weren't common parlance in 1950s Hollywood, when actor Marilyn Monroe was alive. Yet, more often labeled "blonde bombshell" or "sex symbol" than "forward thinker" or even "feminist," she had bucked some of the social mores of the mid-20th century, which still strikes a chord now.

Monroe would have turned 95 years old on June 1, 2021, if she hadn't succumbed to a barbiturate overdose 59 years ago.

Beyond the two-dimensional character

As her mother was struggling with mental health issues and her father's identity was unknown, the girl born Norma Jeane Mortenson grew up in foster homes, where she was sexually abused. Monroe's troubled private life has been thoroughly dissected over the decades: objectification, failed marriages, miscarriages and abortions, drug abuse, and rumored liaisons with film studio bigwigs, as well as the Kennedy brothers.

Professionally, her come-hither looks, breathy voice — a strategy suggested by a speech therapist to overcome a stutter — and sexuality determined the roles she landed, and reduced her to a two-dimensional character that pandered primarily to male fantasies.

Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse Sex appeal with outstanding acting skills Marilyn Monroe is an icon, a symbol of sensuality and a legend. In her book "Myth and Muse," Barbara Sichtermann wrote: "There is hardly a feminine charm she did not possess." Noting how her acting skills often went unnoticed, the biographer added: "Her sex appeal and her stardom have (...) obstructed the view of her acting work."

Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse A hallmark of authenticity Sichtermann cited many famous names describing the phenomenon that was Marilyn Monroe. The icon's third husband, playwright Arthur Miller, said: "I did not realize how Marilyn had become a symbol of authenticity, perhaps it was simply because at the sight of her, men were unfaithful and women were angry with envy."

Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse Intimate moments with Marilyn "I was married, but Marilyn couldn't go out without being photographed, so we spent a lot of time alone," Miller recalled of his time with Monroe. "We had much longer conversations than if we'd been more free without the usual distractions." The couple are pictured with Sir Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh.

Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse The camera loved Marilyn Monroe Writer and actor Truman Capote, who was a close friend of Monroe, wrote: "She has that certain presence, that inner radiance, that sudden flash of intelligence that would never be seen on stage, all so delicate and fragile that only a camera is capable of capturing those moments."

Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse Exerting her power and influence It took Monroe a few years to throw off the shackles of Hollywood: "After not being taken seriously by the movie industry for so long, she brought the production company she was signed to, to its knees," wrote screenwriter Joyce Carol Oates. Once the blonde bombshell formed her own production company, new film projects would require her approval before going into production.

Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse Back to square one "Marilyn came from the 1940s and '50s era. It was proof that in the American psyche sexuality and seriousness could not coexist, that they were even hostile, absent opposites. In the end, Marilyn gave in and had to lie naked in a swimming pool again in order to make a film," her third husband, Arthur Miller recounted.

Marilyn Monroe — myth and muse Early death "I have a feeling she won't grow old in this job. I know that's absurd, but that's the way it is, I fear she will die young. At the same time I hope and pray that she will at least live long enough that this strange talent, which is imprisoned in her like a restless genie in a bottle, can finally come out," wrote author and actor Truman Capote in 1955, seven years before Monroe's death. Author: Jochen Kürten (mm)



Today though, she is viewed through a different lens: Women in the 1950s simply didn't have enough clout to dictate their terms.

But Monroe was eventually embraced as an icon by the unlikeliest of groups: the feminists. Originally held up as an example of why feminism was necessary to counter the sexual exploitation and objectification of women, she has since been recognized for holding her own and being ahead of her time.

She 'leaned in'

Way before Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg rallied women to "lean in" and claim their rightful space at the workplace, Monroe had already warmed her seat.

Signed to Twentieth Century-Fox, she had grown weary of "dumb blonde" roles, and wanted to have more say in the scripts and roles handed to her. "An actress isn't a machine," she once told Life magazine writer Richard Meryman, "but they treat you like one."

She therefore set up Marilyn Monroe Productions in 1955 — becoming the second woman in the US, after Mary Pickford, to start her production company. Pickford, dubbed "America's sweetheart," was a legendary silent film actor who founded United Artists and helped establish the Academy.

Following much legal wrangling, Monroe and Fox struck a deal that saw her successfully negotiating for back pay, a higher salary, and a say in scripts, directors, and cinematographers — a rare victory for a female actor then. Her company produced The Prince and the Showgirl.

Wanting meatier roles than "dumb blondes,'' she set up her own production company

She called out #MeToo encounters

In "Wolves I Have Known," an article she authored for the January 1953 issue of Motion Picture and Television Magazine, she denounced the sexual harassment that ran rampant in Hollywood then.

Describing the men in the industry, the then 27-year-old Monroe wrote, "There are many types of wolves. Some are sinister, others are just good-time Charlies trying to get something for nothing and others make a game of it."

Joan Collins, famous for playing Alexis Carrington-Colby in the hit 1980s TV soap Dynasty, shared on British television in 2017 how Monroe had once warned her as a fledgling actress in America about the job's hazards: "She said, 'Watch out for the wolves in Hollywood, honey … if they don't get what they want, they'll drop your contract.'"

She was body positive

Monroe was full-figured. Fashion magazines today would call her "curvy," as if that itself is an exception to what is the norm. Although the jury is still out about her actual dress size — given fashion's sizing fluidity over the decades — there is no doubt that in an age before airbrushing, what we saw of her was what she really was.

Her unabashed flaunting of her curves and her overt sexuality was once seen as the antithesis of feminism, but these days she is hailed by some as an icon of body positivity and self-love.

She owned her truth

Before being discovered as an actor and a model, she was in dire financial straits in the 1940s.

Later in 1952, when she began making waves, nude photos emerged from a calendar shoot she had done, for which she was reportedly paid $50. Her bosses at Twentieth Century Fox told her to deny everything, but Monroe chose instead to own her truth.

Speaking to United Press International reporter Aline Mosby, she explained that she was broke and needed the money. "Why deny it? You can get one any place. Besides, I'm not ashamed of it. I've done nothing wrong." It proved to be a public relations coup for the actor, and endeared her even more to her fans.

She was woke

Her keen mind and her informed views on politics and social justice were also often relegated to the back seat. Perhaps one of her oft-mentioned acts of "woke-ness" was when she used her celebrity to enable jazz star Ella Fitzgerald to perform at a club that originally declined to engage her. The Mocambo club management apparently wasn't keen on hiring a true jazz singer, and thought Fitzgerald was not "glamorous enough" for the west Hollywood hotspot. Monroe urged club owner Charlie Morrison to book Fitzgerald, and in return promised to personally attend every show and sit in the front row.

As the First Lady of Song recalled in a biography, "The owner said yes, and Marilyn was there, front table, every night. The press went overboard. After that, I never had to play a small jazz club again. She was an unusual woman — a little ahead of her times. And she didn't know it."

Ella Fitzgerald, alongside Monroe at the Tiffany Club, described her supporter and friend as being 'ahead of her times'

In the #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter era, it is of course fitting to emphasize how the star was an individual fighting for self-determination, and a supporter of civil rights.

As Lois Banner, a professor of history and gender studies at USC and Monroe biographer, has written, Monroe continues to fascinate as an "eternal shape shifter," whose "multiple transformations allow each generation, even each individual, to create a Marilyn to their own specifications."

And here again, the cultural icon's ability to reflect the times contributes to her enduring legend.