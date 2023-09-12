  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Morocco earthquake
Russia's war in Ukraine
Chile
Press FreedomPhilippines

Maria Ressa acquitted of final tax evasion charge

September 12, 2023

Ressa, the CEO and co-founder of investigative outlet Rappler, is a fierce critic of former Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte. She believes the charges against her are politically motivated.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WDbZ
Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa arrives to attend the promulgation of tax evasion cases against her at the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila on January 18, 2023.
Ressa has previously been charged with tax evasion-Image: Jam Sta Rosa/AFP/Getty Images

A court in the Philippines on Tuesday acquitted investigative journalist Maria Rappler of the final tax evasion charge that had been filed against her.

Ressa had a smile on her face as the judge delivered the acquittal, said AFP news agency. "You gotta have faith," she told reporters outside the courtroom. 

"The acquittal now strengthens our resolve to continue with the justice system, to submit ourselves to the court despite the political harassment, despite the attack on press freedom," she added.

Ressa, 59, who jointly received the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov in 2021, has found herself embroiled in multiple legal disputes that started during the tenure of former president Rodrigo Duterte.

Ressa, a Nobel Prize laureate who has previously opened DW's Global Media Forum in Bonn, is the CEO and co-founder of investigative outlet Rappler.

A vocal critic of Duterte and his controversial anti-drug campaign, she has maintained that the charges against her and Rappler, were politically motivated. A US citizen, she has chosen to remain based in the Philippines.

DW speaks with Nobel laureate Maria Ressa

What were the charges?

Ressa and Rappler had been confronted with five government charges related to tax evasion stemming from the sale of Philippine depositary receipts in 2015, a financial instrument used by companies to raise funds from foreign investors.

In January, they were cleared of four charges by one court. The final charge was heard by a different court, which also exonerated Ressa from any wrongdoing.

Despite the acquittals, Ressa and Rappler still confront an uncertain future as they face two additional legal battles.

Ressa and her former colleague, Rey Santos Jr., are currently appealing a cyber libel conviction that carries a nearly seven-year prison sentence. She is currently on bail, and requires court permission for international travel.

Rappler is challenging an order from the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission to shut down based on allegations of violating the ban on foreign ownership in media.

Ressa and Rappler's legal troubles commenced in 2016 following Duterte's election, during which he frequently attacked his critics. 

Another prominent critic of Duterte, human rights campaigner Leila de Lima, has spent over six years in detention on drug trafficking charges that she says were fabricated to silence her.

tg/wd (Reuters, AFP)   

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kim Jong Un waving on a train

Kim Jong Un enters Russia, Seoul says

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenia Mathematikunterricht in Schule

Kenya math club leads students to success

Kenya math club leads students to success

EducationSeptember 11, 202301:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Activists take part in a protest against China's treatment towards the ethnic Uyghur people

China: How is Beijing whitewashing its Xinjiang policy?

China: How is Beijing whitewashing its Xinjiang policy?

Human RightsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Nurse holding up positive COVID test and a swab

Is COVID back in Germany?

Is COVID back in Germany?

HealthSeptember 11, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A woman walks in front of a large mural showing Vladimir Putin's face with the Red Square in the background

Russia's regional vote: What's left of democracy?

Russia's regional vote: What's left of democracy?

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media after a meeting with Vietnam's Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

Vietnam-US ties enter new phase after Biden visit

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage