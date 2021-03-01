 Marco Rose′s Gladbach legacy under threat as season threatens to unravel | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Marco Rose's Gladbach legacy under threat as season threatens to unravel

Marco Rose takes on his future employers on Tuesday night as Borussia Mönchengladbach host Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup. Winless in the last five, it's not just Gladbach's season at risk, but Rose's legacy, too.

Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Marco Rose stands with hands outstretched

Marco Rose is in danger of damaging his Gladbach legacy

Since 2015, whether they like it or not and whether it's appropriate or not, every single Borussia Dortmund has, on some level, been compared to Jürgen Klopp. Neither Thomas Tuchel, Peter Bosz, Peter Stöger nor Lucien Favre were Klopp, and nor is Edin Terzic.

Marco Rose isn't either, but Dortmund's new head coach from next season onwards does have a lot more in common with Klopp than any of his predecessors.

Unlike the meticulous Tuchel, the inexperienced Bosz, the underqualified Stöger, the cautious Favre or the interim Terzic, Rose represents a brand of Powerfussball that Borussia Dortmund, club and supporters alike, got hooked on under Klopp, an addiction they haven't been able to shake.

"Rose, that means adrenaline, fire and a winning mentality," writes Kicker magazine, describing some of the traits which have characterized the 44-year-old's short time at his current club, Borussia Mönchengladbach.

But those qualities were in short supply at Borussia Park in February. Bundesliga defeats to Cologne, Mainz and RB Leipzig – the latter despite fortuitously leading 2-0 – have left the Foals ninth in the table and nine points adrift of the Champions League, a competition they have already effectively exited this season following a comprehensive first-leg defeat to Manchester City.

Tuesday night's German Cup quarterfinal against Rose's future employers Borussia Dortmund has therefore taken on even greater significance, both in terms of Gladbach's season and Rose's legacy, which are both threatening to unravel.

Gladbach were never going to match runaway Premier League leaders City, and nor were they expected to. Simply qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2016 and then defying the odds to progress through a group which featured Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk was more than enough to grant Rose hero status in the green and black part of the Rhineland. "We would have built you a statue," wrote the club's largest supporters' group.

Jonas Hofmann and Yann Sommer walk past a social distancing sign onto the pitch before the match against RB Leipzig

"Keep your distance" - but the distance between Gladbach and the Champions League is growing

Any such plans have presumably now been scrapped. Rose's early move to Dortmund courtesy of a €5 million release clause afforded to him by sporting director Max Eberl may be entirely legitimate, but it's left many Gladbach supporters feeling betrayed – especially when it appears to have had such a negative affect on the team's performances.

"I'm pretty sure that none of us are thinking about the change of coach, we have important games to play at the moment and that's all we're concentrating on," insisted midfielder Jonas Hofmann after the defeat in Leipzig on Saturday. "The team has dealt with Marco Rose's decision professionally … the coach is still fully engaged and we know he's going to give his all for the club until the end."

A month without a win suggests otherwise, but things could yet get even worse if the current run of form leads Gladbach to miss out on European competition altogether next season. That would be significant step backwards for a club which has made impressive strides off the pitch in recent years in terms of infrastructure, scouting and finances.

Marco Rose will always be a small part of that but his legacy in Mönchengladbach is in danger of being limited to a single successful season, tarnished by a damaging exit.

He may be able to salvage that by beating knocking his future employers out of the cup, a date with destiny for all involved.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  