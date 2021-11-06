Dortmund native Marco Reus returned to his hometown club in 2012 after spending his first three seasons in the Bundesliga with Borussia Möchengladbach. He made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 20 in 2009.

Although he is regarded as one of the most talented players in the Bundesliga, but a series of injuries has kept him out of major national team tournaments, apart from the 2012 Euro, where he saw limited action. He was named to Joachim Löw's preliminary squads for both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 in France, but was left out of both final squads due to injury.