Dortmund native Marco Reus returned to his hometown club in 2012 after spending his first three seasons in the Bundesliga with Borussia Möchengladbach. He made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 20 in 2009.
Although he is regarded as one of the most talented players in the Bundesliga, but a series of injuries has kept him out of major national team tournaments, apart from the 2012 Euro, where he saw limited action. He was named to Joachim Löw's preliminary squads for both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 in France, but was left out of both final squads due to injury.
Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.
In one of the games of this, or any other, Bundesliga season, Erling Haaland helped Borussia Dortmund to a 4-3 win over Bayer Leverkusen. While the Norwegian was decisive, Leverkusen's latest German talent also shone.
Germany coach Joachim Löw has recalled Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller to the national team for the upcoming Euro 2020. Müller hasn't played for Germany since November 2018 but his form for Bayern has won him a spot.
Bayern Munich wrapped up their ninth straight Bundesliga title but Marco Reus "couldn't care less." His Borussia Dortmund side now have their Champions League hopes in their own hands after leapfrogging Frankfurt.
It was a Bundesliga weekend that saw more draws than expected, an unsavory incident in the capital and Bayern cashing in on the poor results of all their challengers. Catch up on the latest from the Bundesliga here.
Borussia Dortmund's struggles at home continue, as Marco Reus' late missed penalty meant that they could only manage a draw against lowly Mainz. Edin Terzic's men appear to be missing their fans more than most clubs.
After successive defeats in the Bundesliga and Super Cup, Dortmund swept to a 4-0 win over Freiburg. Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham impressed again but Erling Haaland’s clinical goalscoring remains key to their hopes.