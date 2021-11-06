Visit the new DW website

Marco Reus

Dortmund native Marco Reus returned to his hometown club in 2012 after spending his first three seasons in the Bundesliga with Borussia Möchengladbach. He made his Bundesliga debut at the age of 20 in 2009.

Although he is regarded as one of the most talented players in the Bundesliga, but a series of injuries has kept him out of major national team tournaments, apart from the 2012 Euro, where he saw limited action. He was named to Joachim Löw's preliminary squads for both the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016 in France, but was left out of both final squads due to injury.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 06: Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig celebrates after scoring their team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena on November 06, 2021 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Christopher Nkunku leads from the front as Marsch finally makes his mark 06.11.2021

Long-serving Yussuf Poulsen got the winner, but RB Leipzig's victory over Borussia Dortmund felt like an arrival for Jesse Marsch. The American's fingerprints were on the win but Christopher Nkunku made it happen.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 16, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen in action with 1.FSV Mainz 05's Silvan Widmer REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Borussia Dortmund: Reus, Haaland score but Malen must wait 16.10.2021

Marco Reus and Erling Haaland were on the scoresheet again as Borussia Dortmund eased past Mainz. But the third member of their attacking trio, new big-money signing Donyell Malen, is not yet off the mark in the league.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - September 11, 2021 Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Florian Wirtz sparkles but Erling Haaland secures win for Borussia Dortmund 11.09.2021

In one of the games of this, or any other, Bundesliga season, Erling Haaland helped Borussia Dortmund to a 4-3 win over Bayer Leverkusen. While the Norwegian was decisive, Leverkusen's latest German talent also shone.
Germany's Leroy Sane, left, celebrates with Leon Goretzka after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between Iceland and Germany in Reykjavik, Iceland, Wednesday Sept. 8. 2021. (AP Photo/Arni Torfason)

Germany on course for World Cup after win in Iceland 08.09.2021

Three games into Hansi Flick's time in charge and it's easy to see why Germany fans might be excited about watching their national team again. A win in Iceland completed a perfect week for Germany.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 13: Marco Reus of Dortmund kisses the trophy after winning the DFB Cup final match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Olympic Stadium on May 13, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

Marco Reus rules himself out of Germany Euro 2020 squad 19.05.2021

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has ruled himself out of Germany's squad for the European Championship. The 31-year-old has endured a strenuous season and wants to allow his body to recover.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 13, 2021 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Euro 2020: Thomas Müller handed Germany recall after starring role at Bayern Munich 18.05.2021

Germany coach Joachim Löw has recalled Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller to the national team for the upcoming Euro 2020. Müller hasn't played for Germany since November 2018 but his form for Bayern has won him a spot.
MAINZ, GERMANY - MAY 16: Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund is challenged by Leandro Barreiro of 1.FSV Mainz 05 during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund at Opel Arena on May 16, 2021 in Mainz, Germany. Sporting stadiums around Germany remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Sascha Steinbach - Pool/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus looks better than ever 16.05.2021

Borussia Dortmund spent the majority of the season underperforming, but a sensational finish saw them achieve their goals. Captain Marco Reus played a key role.
Dortmund players celebrate their sides first goal scored by Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,Pool)

Opinion: Borussia Dortmund's season turned on unfair exit clause 16.05.2021

Borussia Dortmund secured Champions League qualification with a 3-1 win over Mainz on Sunday. Edin Terzic and his men have turned it around, but DW's Matt Pearson believes that the ripple effect of one call was decisive.
Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho (R) is congratulated by Dortmund's German forward Julian Brandt (L) and Dortmund's Polish defender Lukasz Piszczek (C) after he scored the 3-2 during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig in Dortmund, western Germany on May 8, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by LEON KUEGELER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern champions, Dortmund on course for Champions League 09.05.2021

Bayern Munich wrapped up their ninth straight Bundesliga title but Marco Reus "couldn't care less." His Borussia Dortmund side now have their Champions League hopes in their own hands after leapfrogging Frankfurt.
Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus (L) celebrates scoring the 3-0 goal with his team-mates during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Holstein Kiel in Dortmund, western Germany on May 1, 2021. - - DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP) / DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND QUASI-VIDEO. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund hammer Kiel to set up German Cup final against RB Leipzig 01.05.2021

Even without Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund scored plenty of goals. The victory sets up a defining final for those involved, but also highlights the cost of pandemic football.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 14, 2021 Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez scores their first goal from the penalty spot Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Borussia Dortmund out of the Champions League - but for how long? 14.04.2021

Dortmund have followed Bayern out of the Champions League. But even in defeat to Manchester City in a disappointing season, there are signs that Dortmund are doing something right under immensely difficult conditions.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 16, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can, Jadon Sancho and Erling Braut Haaland remonstrate with referee Sven Jablonski as Marco Reus reacts after sustaining an injury Pool via REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich move clear as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig stumble 17.01.2021

It was a Bundesliga weekend that saw more draws than expected, an unsavory incident in the capital and Bayern cashing in on the poor results of all their challengers. Catch up on the latest from the Bundesliga here.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - January 16, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus reacts after a missed chance Pool via REUTERS/Ina Fassbender DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's home woes continue after Marco Reus penalty miss 16.01.2021

Borussia Dortmund's struggles at home continue, as Marco Reus' late missed penalty meant that they could only manage a draw against lowly Mainz. Edin Terzic's men appear to be missing their fans more than most clubs.
Fußball 1. Bundesliga 12. Spieltag SV Werder Bremen - Borussia Dortmund am 15.12.2020 im wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen Marco Reus Dortmund schießt einen Elfmeter DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. *** Fußball 1 Bundesliga 12 Spieltag SV Werder Bremen Borussia Dortmund on 15 12 2020 at wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen Marco Reus Dortmund kicks a penalty DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video xYYx

Bundesliga: Marco Reus hands Edin Terzic debut win as Borussia Dortmund's coach 15.12.2020

Edin Terzic's first game in charge of Borussia Dortmund after Lucien Favre's dismissal was a nervy affair against Werder Bremen. The win though, was big for Dortmund.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - October 17, 2020 Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring their first goal with Erling Haaland REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga Bulletin: Reus Dortmund's super sub, Müller shines for Bayern 18.10.2020

The Bundesliga returned with a bang after the international break. Borussia Dortmund had to visit a Hoffenheim side that recently hammered Bayern Munich. Elsewhere, Arminia Bielefeld hosted the defending champions.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v SC Freiburg - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - October 3, 2020. Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland scores their first goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland forces the issue as Borussia Dortmund bounce back 03.10.2020

After successive defeats in the Bundesliga and Super Cup, Dortmund swept to a 4-0 win over Freiburg. Gio Reyna and Jude Bellingham impressed again but Erling Haaland’s clinical goalscoring remains key to their hopes.
