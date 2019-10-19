 Marco Reus fires Borussia Dortmund back to winning ways in Jadon Sancho′s absence | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.10.2019

Sports

Marco Reus fires Borussia Dortmund back to winning ways in Jadon Sancho's absence

With Jadon Sancho suspended, Borussia Dortmund turned to captain Marco Reus to end a run of three consecutive Bundesliga draws. Once again, the video assistant referee also caused controversy.

Marco Reus celebrates his goal against Mönchengladbach (Getty Images/Bongarts/D. Mouhtaropoulos)

The tension was palpable. Borussia Dortmund had been in this position multiple times in recent weeks, approaching full-time with one-goal leads that they had ultimately failed to defend.

Eintracht Frankfurt, Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg all managed to break through and deny the Black and Yellows three points, consigning them to three consecutive 2-2 draws which saw them go into this Saturday's game in ninth place. And now, league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach were also pushing hard for an equalizer.

When Mats Hummels slid into the back of Patrick Herrmann in the six-yard box, it looked like they would have their chance from the spot — but referee Sascha Stegemann waved play on. The visitors' bench was up in arms — and rightly so; the Dortmund defender had played the leg, not the ball.

"Sorry, but that's a clear penalty," said Gladbach head coach Marco Rose. "Yes, that's clear," his Dortmund counterpart Lucien Favre agreed. "It's a shame the video assistant didn't intervene," added Gladbach midfielder Christoph Kramer.

Players look at the referee during the Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach match (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Meissner)

Referee decisions left players — and fans — upset

But there was no call from Cologne and Dortmund held on for a 1-0 win on an evening that could have been much less tense for the home team were it not for an earlier decision in which the video assistant referee did intervene — and decisively.

Just after the half-hour mark, Thorgan Hazard, playing in place of Jadon Sancho after the English teenager was suspended for returning late from international duty, drove determinedly towards goal and unleashed a shot so ferocious that Yann Sommer could only help it on its way into the net.

Opinion: VAR has stolen football's soul

It was his first goal for Dortmund, and it had come against his former club — or at least it would have been had Marco Reus' retreating heel not been one millimeter offside three passes earlier in the build-up. Not that any of the Gladbach players had noticed the indiscretion, nor the coaching staff, nor any of the 81,300 fans inside a sold-out Westfalenstadion.

But the video assistant with his calibrated lines in a cellar in Cologne had noticed, and rules are rules. The familiar chants of "You're destroying our sport" — and other less polite messages — for the German Football Association (DFB) echoed around the ground and came from both sets of supporters.

Their matchday experience, to which they actively contribute by audibly and visibly supporting their teams, had been damaged once again. But the DFB will insist that the correct decision was reached and, as we all know, one hundred percent perfection in football is what really matters.

Back on the pitch, both sides canceled each other out for large periods, operating in different formations – Dortmund in Favre's favored 4-3-3 and Gladbach in a 4-2-3-1 – but both aggressively pressing.

Both sides were effective in winning the ball but failed to transition successfully, Breel Embolo too often isolated upfront for the visitors while Dortmund were operating without a recognized striker in the absence of the injured Paco Alcacer.

When chances were created, both teams could also fall back on Swiss goalkeepers, Dortmund's Roman Bürki saving from Konrad Laimer and Embolo and Gadbach's Sommer parrying Hummels' header.

Bürki parries off a shot from Mönchengladbach's Lainer (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

Dortmund's Roman Bürki parries off a shot from Konrad Laimer

But there was nothing Sommer could do about Reus' winner, the Dortmund captain making no mistake after being fed through by Hazard.

"We're happy that we've finally come away with a victory," commented Reus. "We have some tough fixtures ahead of us so today has pointed us in the right direction."

That tough run of games begins with Inter Milan away in the Champions League this week before a trip to Gelsenkirchen to face archrivals Schalke next Saturday, something which hadn't slipped the minds of the massed ranks on the Yellow Wall.

"We want a derby victory!" they roared after their team had successfully run down the six minutes of injury time. By that time, of course, Schalke themselves could be top of the league. Dortmund would take another one-goal win there, no matter how great the tension.

  • Bundesliga FC Augsburg gegen Bayern München | Jubel Felix Uduokhai (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich

    Alfred Finbogason scored a late equaliser to secure a surprise point for Augsburg against Bayern. Marco Richter scored on 27 seconds to put the hosts ahead and Bayern suffered a further blow when Niklas Süle limped off, but equalised through Lewandowski. They seemed on course for victory when Serge Gnabry scored a fine second, but Finbogason’s late strike raised the roof.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Dortmund 1-0 Gladbach

    In a thrilling late game, Dortmund edged out league-leaders Gladbach thanks to a goal from former Foal Marco Reus. Dortmund had two goals ruled out by VAR, but Reus neat finish after the hour mark proved enough to get the win. Dortmund lost Roman Bürki to injury, and were fortunate not to concede a penalty (although VAR did not step in), but the win puts them back in a tight title race.

  • Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen VfL Wolfsburg | Tor Wout Weghorst (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    RB Leipzig 1-1 Wolfsburg

    Wout Weghorst’s 82 minute strike salvaged a point for Wolfsburg against Leipzig, maintaining the Wolves‘ unbeaten start to the season. After a goalless first half, Leipzig struck through Timo Werner, who showed good strength to reach Peter Gulacsi’s long ball and finish. But Weghorst’s close-range strike earned Wolfsburg a point.

  • Bundesliga | Fortuna Düsseldorf - 1. FSV Mainz 05 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0 Mainz

    A thumping late header by Rouwen Hennings secured a crucial victory for Düsseldorf against fellow strugglers Mainz, who played the second half with ten men. Edimilson Fernandes was shown a second yellow card in first half stoppage time for a high challenge, and Düsseldorf eventually made the extra man count eight minutes from time through Hennings.

  • Bundesliga | Werder Bremen vs Hertha (Imago Images/foto2press)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Werder Bremen 1-1 Hertha Berlin

    Bremen and Hertha shared the points in a competitive contest at Weserstadion. Josh Sargent’s deflected shot gave the hosts a seventh minute lead, which they held until half time. But Hertha leveled in the 70th minute through Dodi Lukebakio, who cut in from the left and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

  • Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayer Leverkusen (picture alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

    Goncalo Paciencia starred under the Friday night lights in Frankfurt, as they swept Leverkusen aside in emphatic fashion. Paciencia scored two in the opening 17 minutes — the first a fine finish from Bas Dost's pass and the second a penalty — as the hosts raced into the lead. Leverkusen tested Frederik Ronnow early in the second half, but Dost sealed the win with a late third.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


