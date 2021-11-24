 Marco Reus - better than ever? | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.02.2022

Sports

Marco Reus - better than ever?

Dortmund's captain is in top form. He scores and assists and carries his team to success. Is he better than ever?

Watch video 02:11

Dortmund's top transfer Donyell Malen hadn't lived up to expectations but has since helped the club climb up the table.

Bundesliga Inside: Donyell Malen finally arrives at Borussia Dortmund 24.11.2021

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Mainz 05 in Dortmund, western Germany, on October 16, 2021. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga Inside: Haaland is BACK! 20.10.2021

Erling Haaland scored an Ibra style chip against Union Berlin.

Bundesliga Inside: Unstoppable Haaland 22.09.2021

28 matchday-goals in total: Bayern and Dortmund lead the goalrush of matchday 4 with four goals each.

Dortmund and Bayern are leading Bundesliga goalrush 17.09.2021

How Bochum thrashed Bayern. A win for the ages.

Bochum's win for the ages over Bayern 16.02.2022

Leverkusen hammer Dortmund 5-2 and have a terrific mix of youth and experience.

Bundesliga Inside: Leverkusen, rising stars of the Bundesliga 09.02.2022

25-year-old frenchman Kingsley Coman is one of the most gifted players in the Bundesliga.

Kingsley Coman - "King" of Bayern Munich 19.01.2022

Supporting Dortmund is a real rollercoaster ride. But could they be making a comeback in the Bundesliga title race?

Are Dortmund the Comeback kings? 12.01.2022

Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus (2nd L) celebrates scoring the opening goal with his teammates during the German first division Bundesliga football match 1 FC Union Berlin v BVB Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, on February 13, 2022. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Dortmund bounce back from Leverkusen drubbing but remain a mystery 13.02.2022

Marco Reus scored twice in a comfortable win away at Union Berlin. Dominant Dortmund were unrecognizable from the team that was hammered 5-2 last weekend, but which BVB will turn up against Rangers in the Europa League?

Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund on February 6, 2022. - DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund ignore warning signs as Leverkusen tear them apart 06.02.2022

One of the Bundesliga's most consistently entertaining fixtures produced plenty of goals once again. Bayer Leverkusen's exciting young attack was devastating but Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund don't seem able to learn.

Dortmund players celebrate after scoring their side's third goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund in Sinsheim, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Malen magic masks Borussia Dortmund deficiencies 22.01.2022

Donyell Malen has had a slow start to life at Borussia Dortmund, but his best display yet helped them keep some pressure on Bayern Munich. BVB won but didn't convince against Hoffenheim and lost Erling Haaland to injury.

5.2.2022, München, Deutschland, Fussball, 1. Bundesliga, 20220205, FC Bayern M¸nchen - RasenBallsport Leipzig. Im Bild Niklas S‹LE Suele Sule, FC Bayern M¸nchen, 4 AUf. M¸nchen Allianz Arena Bayern Deutschland Copyright: Passion2Press/MarkusxFischerx

Bundesliga: Niklas Süle to join Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich 07.02.2022

The German international is set to join BVB in the summer to help fix a leaky defense. While it's certainly a coup for Dortmund, the move also reveals that the gap between them and Bayern is more than just nine points.