Marco Reus - better than ever?

Dortmund's captain is in top form. He scores and assists and carries his team to success. Is he better than ever?
Marco Reus scored twice in a comfortable win away at Union Berlin. Dominant Dortmund were unrecognizable from the team that was hammered 5-2 last weekend, but which BVB will turn up against Rangers in the Europa League?
One of the Bundesliga's most consistently entertaining fixtures produced plenty of goals once again. Bayer Leverkusen's exciting young attack was devastating but Marco Rose's Borussia Dortmund don't seem able to learn.
Donyell Malen has had a slow start to life at Borussia Dortmund, but his best display yet helped them keep some pressure on Bayern Munich. BVB won but didn't convince against Hoffenheim and lost Erling Haaland to injury.
The German international is set to join BVB in the summer to help fix a leaky defense. While it's certainly a coup for Dortmund, the move also reveals that the gap between them and Bayern is more than just nine points.
