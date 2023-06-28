  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Heat and drought
CultureItaly

Marble head could be from Caligula-era sunken ships

Tanya Ott
45 minutes ago

Routine dredging of a volcanic lake near Rome has turned up what might be a spectacular archeological find: A marble head from one of Emperor Caligula's 1st century AD ships.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T7qy
An illustration of an ornate ship crowned with a palace
An approximate illustration of Emporer Caligula's floating palace on Lake Nemi, south of Rome Image: Gemini Collection/IMAGO

A marble head has been discovered at the bottom of Lake Nemi, a small volcanic lake to the south of Rome where two palatial ships built by the Roman emperor Caligula were moored.

This connection has fueled speculation that the head is a remain from one of the vast ornate vessels that eventually sank in the lake.  

The piece of sculpture was discovered during routine dredging work to clean the lake bed and has been handed over to experts for analysis, according to Italian news reports.

Archaologists and scholars have expressed excitment about the discovery, highlighting the historical significance it could have.

The so-called Nemi ships that may have been the source of the marble head were built by Caligula in the 1st century AD. A contemporary account by the Roman historian Suetonius describes lavishly decorated vessels with marble floors, fountains and even plumbing, heating and baths.

The ships sank at some point after Caligula's reign, and sat 18 meters below the surface of the lake for centuries.

After several salvage attempts only resulted in damaging the wood of the vast hulls, they were finally raised in 1932 after Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ordered the draining of the lake.

A vast wooden ship hull
One of the Nemi ship hulls recovered in 1932Image: Gemeinfrei/Wikipedia

The Roman ships were put on display in a special museum on Lake Nemi, but were destroyed by fire after a World War II bombing raid

The exact purpose of the ships remains a point of scholarly debate, but it was discovered that the vessels featured "modern-like" technology thought to have been invented much later.

The larger of the two ships is believed to have been essentially a floating palace. But because Lake Nemi was considered sacred, some experts have also theorized that at least one of the ships might have had a religious or ceremonial function.

Wreck of ancient warship found off Swedish coast

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People stand in front of a massiv stone aqueduct

Roman inventions that influence our lives today

Roman inventions that influence our lives today

Sewer systems, underfloor heating, cement buildings: Roman inventions are standard modern-day technologies. A new exhibition celebrates the legacy of such ancient ingenuity.
HistoryApril 19, 2022
Daily Drone Trier

Roman monuments, St. Peter's Cathedral and Liebfrauen Church at Trier

Roman monuments, St. Peter's Cathedral and Liebfrauen Church at Trier

Once the Romans lived in one of the oldest cities in Germany: the Roman and early Christian buildings in Trier were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1986. Let us show them to you from a drone's perspective.
TravelJuly 16, 202001:00 min

Modern Nemi ship technology

file.scirp.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Rescue teams work to find out survivors under the rubble after a Russian missile attack hits Ria restaurant in Kramatorsk
Live

Ukraine updates: Kramatorsk attack death toll rises

Conflicts17 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A player makes a tackle in a Kenya Cup rugby match

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Rugby in Africa: Much more than the Springboks

Sports3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Bangladeshi student reading a book by candlelight in Dhaka

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Bangladesh heatwave brings on crippling power cuts

Society21 hours ago02:46 min
More from Asia

Germany

MADE Vier Tage Woche

Is the four-day workweek a model for the future?

Is the four-day workweek a model for the future?

Business4 hours ago05:03 min
More from Germany

Europe

People removing antisemitic symbols from a wall, Sofia, Bulgaria, 2022

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Bulgaria: Concerns over a spike in antisemitic incidents

Religion4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A fan watches the team during a training session at Aspire Zone during day two of Bayern Munich's winter training camp on January 05, 2020 in Doha, Qatar.

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Football: Bayern Munich end Qatar deal after fan pressure

Soccer3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A long building sits on pylons on the edge of a wharf

International African American Museum opens on historic site

International African American Museum opens on historic site

CultureJune 26, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A picture of some parrots in a tree in the Amazon rainforest

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

Amazon rainforest study: Brazil led deforestation in 2022

ClimateJune 27, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage