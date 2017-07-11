Maradona's doctor raided by police in Argentina: reports

Police in Argentina raided the home and clinic of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona's doctor, several local news outlets reported on Sunday.

It comes after witnesses reportedly told investigators they had witnessed a fight between Maradona and his personal doctor, which included a physical shove. Local media also reported on an audio clip in which Luque calls for an ambulance for Maradona.

Argentina is coming out of three days of national mourning following the death of the football legend.

Maradona died after suffering from a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

On November 11, Luque allowed Maradona to leave hospital eight days after undergoing brain surgery. At the time, the doctor published a photo of himself and his famous patient on Instagram, showing Maradona with a bandage on his head.

Maradona was initially hospitalized because of a blood clot in his brain. He suffered from serious health problems for many years, including multiple heart attacks, hepatitis and a gastric bypass because of severe overweight.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.