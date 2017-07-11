 Maradona′s doctor raided by police in Argentina: reports | News | DW | 29.11.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Maradona's doctor raided by police in Argentina: reports

Following the death of football legend Maradona, police have reportedly raided his doctor's office. Witnesses had reportedly seen a struggle between Maradona and his doctor.

An ambulance transports former soccer star Diego Maradona to Buenos Aires, from the hospital he had been admitted to a day before in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Police in Argentina raided the home and clinic of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona's doctor, several local news outlets reported on Sunday.

It comes after witnesses reportedly told investigators they had witnessed a fight between Maradona and his personal doctor, which included a physical shove. Local media also reported on an audio clip in which Luque calls for an ambulance for Maradona.

Argentina is coming out of three days of national mourning following the death of the football legend.

Maradona died after suffering from a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

On November 11, Luque allowed Maradona to leave hospital eight days after undergoing brain surgery. At the time, the doctor published a photo of himself and his famous patient on Instagram, showing Maradona with a bandage on his head.

Maradona was initially hospitalized because of a blood clot in his brain. He suffered from serious health problems for many years, including multiple heart attacks, hepatitis and a gastric bypass because of severe overweight. 

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

DW recommends

Diego Maradona: Sports world pays tribute to soccer legend

Game-day tributes and commemorations for one of football's greatest-ever stars took place in stadiums around the world on Saturday. Athletes paid their respects in a myriad of ways, albeit from stadiums without fans.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Football legend Diego Maradona buried in Buenos Aires  

Advertisement