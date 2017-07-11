Maradona's doctor probed for involuntary manslaughter

Diego Maradona's doctor was on Sunday being investigated for involuntary manslaughter four days after the Argentina legend suffered a fatal heart attack, the Argentine news agency Telam reported.
Police raided the home and clinic of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona's doctor earlier in the day, several local news outlets reported.
The raid comes after witnesses reportedly told investigators they had seen a fight between Maradona and his 39-year-old personal physician, which allegedly included a shove.
The daily La Nacion newspaper cited a source on Sunday as saying the searches were ordered as part of an investigation into "culpable homicide."
Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona's relatives, according to prosecutors overseeing the probe into the medical attention the former Barcelona and Napoli forward received prior to his death.
Maradona's personal physician Leopoldo Luque
Nation mourns a legend
Argentina is coming out of three days of national mourning following the death of the football legend.
Maradona died after suffering from a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.
On November 11, Luque allowed Maradona to leave hospital eight days after undergoing brain surgery. At the time, the doctor published a photo of himself and his famous patient on Instagram, showing Maradona with a bandage on his head.
La Nacion reported that investigators were seeking to establish to what extent he was responsible for Maradona's care, and how often he went to check on his patient.
Read more: Two days with Diego Maradona
Luque was not at Maradona's home at the time of his death, but he did place a call to emergency services. Local media outlet Opinion Frontal has released an audio clip of that recording, in which Luque is heard calling an ambulance.
Maradona was initially hospitalized because of a blood clot in his brain. He suffered from serious health problems for many years, including multiple heart attacks, hepatitis and a gastric bypass due to his issues with his weight.
-
Diego Maradona: Sports world pays tribute to soccer legend
The world mourns the loss of a legend
On the first weekend following Diego Maradona's death, athletes from around the world paid tribute to football's legendary Number 10. The Argentinian died on November 25 from a heart attack, he was 60-years-old. The commemorations, which took place mostly in empty stadiums, lost none of their emotional poignancy.
-
Diego Maradona: Sports world pays tribute to soccer legend
Respect on the field
The methods of remembering one of soccer's all-time greats varied from stadium to stadium. Teams from England's Premier League held a minute's applause while some also wore a black armband as a show of mourning. Manchester City and Burnley players clapped as they watched a video of Maradona's two famous goals which knocked England out of the 1986 World Cup.
-
Diego Maradona: Sports world pays tribute to soccer legend
Under Maradona's gaze
Players from French top teams Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain held a minute's silence while standing in the formation of the letter "M." Both clubs also hung banners saying "Adios." The Argentine ambassador to France, Leonardo Constantino, unfurled his country's national flag from the Parc des Princes stadium.
-
Diego Maradona: Sports world pays tribute to soccer legend
'Ciao Diego'
Players held a minute's silence in Germany and other European countries, too — with Maradona's jersey on display during a Borussia Dortmund match. Maradona played for teams in Italy and Spain, notably Naples and Barcelona. Italian players also wore black armbands while stadiums projected Maradona's face on screens during the tenth minute of the game in recognition of his shirt number.
-
Diego Maradona: Sports world pays tribute to soccer legend
'Hand of God'
Maradona was among the cut-out fans in the stands at Portman Road Stadium. He scored two goals against England in the 1982 World Cup in Mexico. One is famously known as the "Hand of God" after the Argentinian's hand knocked the ball into the net — a foul that went unpenalized. The other went down as FIFA's Goal of the Century. The football star was beloved for his dominance and flair on the field.
-
Diego Maradona: Sports world pays tribute to soccer legend
A loss felt beyond football
The tributes weren't limited to football matches. Before their Tri-Nations game against Argentina, the New Zealand Rugby team laid an All Blacks shirt with Maradona's name and famous number 10 printed on it in the middle of the field. Argentinian players nodded in recognition of the commemorative act.
-
Diego Maradona: Sports world pays tribute to soccer legend
A fitting farewell
Kylian MBappe of Paris Saint-Germain donned a special t-shirt with the soccer legend's face and the words "rest in peace" in Spanish. Sevilla football club in Spain appeared at their match on Saturday wearing reproductions of the shirts from the season when Maradona played there, with all the players sporting the number 10 during the minute's silence.
Author: Alex Berry