Maradona's doctor probed for involuntary manslaughter

Diego Maradona's doctor was on Sunday being investigated for involuntary manslaughter four days after the Argentina legend suffered a fatal heart attack, the Argentine news agency Telam reported.

Police raided the home and clinic of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona's doctor earlier in the day, several local news outlets reported.

The raid comes after witnesses reportedly told investigators they had seen a fight between Maradona and his 39-year-old personal physician, which allegedly included a shove.

The daily La Nacion newspaper cited a source on Sunday as saying the searches were ordered as part of an investigation into "culpable homicide."

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona's relatives, according to prosecutors overseeing the probe into the medical attention the former Barcelona and Napoli forward received prior to his death.

Nation mourns a legend

Argentina is coming out of three days of national mourning following the death of the football legend.

Maradona died after suffering from a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

On November 11, Luque allowed Maradona to leave hospital eight days after undergoing brain surgery. At the time, the doctor published a photo of himself and his famous patient on Instagram, showing Maradona with a bandage on his head.

La Nacion reported that investigators were seeking to establish to what extent he was responsible for Maradona's care, and how often he went to check on his patient.

Luque was not at Maradona's home at the time of his death, but he did place a call to emergency services. Local media outlet Opinion Frontal has released an audio clip of that recording, in which Luque is heard calling an ambulance.

Maradona was initially hospitalized because of a blood clot in his brain. He suffered from serious health problems for many years, including multiple heart attacks, hepatitis and a gastric bypass due to his issues with his weight.