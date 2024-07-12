Mapping the World’s Corals to Save Them

Mapping the World’s Corals to Save ThemJuly 12, 2024
Mapping corals quickly helps provide the data needed for effective conservation strategies.
Also on Tomorrow Today:
Could worm blood revolutionize medicine?
The hemoglobin found in the blood of the humble lugworm is an amazing oxygen-storage system. Harnessing this worm hemoglobin could transform organ transplantation, treat stroke patients, and be used in blood transfusions.
What happens if you have an underactive thyroid gland?
Thyroid hormones affect many processes in your body, including metabolism, blood pressure, heart rate, and even digestion. That’s the topic of our Tomorrow Today viewer question from Shugofa A. in Afghanistan.
The long wait for a donor organ: Portrait of a patient
Around the world, many thousands of people are waiting for a life-saving donor organ — many in vain. We meet one woman on the transplant list who knows that the “gift of life” is the only thing that will save her.
Is medicine racist?
When Black people, people of color, and immigrants see a doctor, they’re often treated differently than white patients. This kind of racial bias can lead to “othering” and stigma, and even affect diagnosis. That’s also true in Germany.
Making math accessible to blind students
Imagine you’re studying math, but you can’t see the formulas, geometric forms, and graphics. That’s what math students who are blind have to contend with. A project in Germany is making math textbooks accessible to people with visual impairments.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 13.07.2024 – 01:30 UTC
SAT 13.07.2024 – 07:30 UTC
SAT 13.07.2024 – 23:30 UTC
SUN 14.07.2024 – 21:30 UTC
MON 15.07.2024 – 05:30 UTC
MON 15.07.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 16.07.2024 – 10:30 UTC
TUE 16.07.2024 – 19:30 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4