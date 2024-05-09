Maori mourn death of king, celebrate crowning of queen

SocietyNew ZealandMaori mourn death of king, celebrate crowning of queenTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSocietyNew ZealandJessica Saltz09/05/2024September 5, 2024Thousands of Maori have gathered in New Zealand for the funeral of their king, Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, and the crowning of his 27-year-old daughter, Nga Wai Hono i te Po, as the new queen. She will be the eighth Maori monarch since 1858.https://p.dw.com/p/4kIoQAdvertisement