SocietyNew Zealand

Maori mourn death of king, celebrate crowning of queen

Jessica Saltz
September 5, 2024

Thousands of Maori have gathered in New Zealand for the funeral of their king, Tuheitia Potatau Te Wherowhero VII, and the crowning of his 27-year-old daughter, Nga Wai Hono i te Po, as the new queen. She will be the eighth Maori monarch since 1858.

