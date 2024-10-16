  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineMigration
CatastropheNigeria

Many flood victims in Nigeria have no place to go

Uwaisu Idris
October 16, 2024

Widespread floods across West and Central Africa are forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes. One of the most affected countries is Nigeria, where several major rivers have overflowed their banks and water levels are still rising.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lrqm
Skip next section Similar stories from Nigeria

Similar stories from Nigeria

Emergency workers are trying to deliver food to people – while also searching for those who remain missing.

Nigeria floods exacerbate existing food shortage crisis

Emergency workers are trying to deliver food to people – while also searching for those who remain missing.
CatastropheSeptember 14, 202401:40 min
Large amounts of plastic waste pollute a canal in Lagos, Nigeria.

Nigeria: Lagos residents decry ban on single-use plastics

Lagos, Nigeria's biggest city, has banned single-use plastics — a move not welcomed by everyone.
Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 15, 202402:31 min
Three Nigerian children with their herd of goats

Keeping the peace as climate change fuels conflict

In Nigeria's Adamawa state, young women are stepping up to bring peace to their communities. DW's Sira Thierij reports.
Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 25, 202403:28 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Catastrophe from around the world

More on Catastrophe from around the world

A man tips out a bucket of muddy water. Behind him, other people wearing gum boots hold buckets.

Floods leave trail of devastation in Romania

As the cleanup of the flood-hit regions begins in eastern Romania, southwest Poland is bracing for floodwaters.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202401:46 min
a house is almost completely submerged by floodwaters

Bracing for more floodwaters in East and Central Europe

Tens of thousands have been forced to flee the rising waters and at least 17 people died.
CatastropheSeptember 17, 202402:17 min
Floodwater gushes between houses at a flooded area, following heavy rainfall in Jesenik, Czech Republic.

Floods claim at least 15 lives in Central, Eastern Europe

Severe flooding continues to wreak havoc across Central and Eastern Europe, following days of torrential rain.
CatastropheSeptember 16, 202402:03 min
Show more