  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Libya
Extreme weather
Morocco earthquake
CatastropheVietnam

Many feared dead in Vietnam apartment block fire

September 13, 2023

Some 70 people were rescued from the multi-story apartment block, which is believed to house 150. Deadly fires have engulfed several Vietnamese establishments in recent years, including entertainment venues.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WGaM
Smoke coming out of a burning building in Hanoi, Vietnam.
The fire ripped through an apartment block believed to house as many as 150Image: picture alliance/dpa/VNA/AP

A deadly fire struck a large apartment block in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi late on Tuesday. 

Local media reported that around a dozen were feared dead. Some 70 people were rescued, over 50 of which needed hospital care due to injuries sustained.

The apartment block is believed to house some 150 residents in all.

What do we know about the fire?

The fire is believed to have started in the parking floor of the building just before midnight, witnesses told the French AFP news agency. The area is packed with residents' motorbikes.

The official Vietnam news agency described the fire as "very serious."

Footage from the scene showed flames and a column of thick, dark smoke. Firefighters were seen trying to put out the fire, using hoses and ladders.

Rescue workers carry a person on a stretcher out of a burning building.
Authorities said some 70 were rescued, with over 50 needing care in hospitalImage: picture alliance/dpa/VNA/AP

The flames were put out by early Wednesday, but rescuers still struggled to access the building, which lies in a narrow alley in a Hanoi residential area.

The building's small balconies were clad with iron, AFP reported, adding that it had only one exit and no emergency ladder on the outside.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Deadly fires are common in Vietnam. In recent years, several fires have killed many, including one at a Karaoke bar last year which killed over 30 people.

Hanoi: Fire at karaoke lounge kills at least 13

rmt/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un visit the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.

Kim Jong Un and Putin meet at cosmodrome in Russian Far East

PoliticsSeptember 13, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Overturned cars and debris lay scattered across a street full of red mud

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

'Medicane' left Libya trapped between floods and the sea

ClimateSeptember 12, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Maria Ressa has a broad smile on her face as she holds her hands up in a prayer position

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Maria Ressa: 'We hold the line for our rights'

Human RightsSeptember 12, 202307:16 min
More from Asia

Germany

Olaf Scholz and a Bundeswehr Leopard 2 A6 tank with camouflage

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

Ukraine: Which weapons is Germany supplying?

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Two workers at a construction site in Moscow

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

How Russia drafts migrants to fight in Ukraine

ConflictsSeptember 12, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

President of Al Nassr Musalli Al-Muammar (right) with new signing Cristiano Ronaldo at a press conference

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

Are Middle East investments in the West a threat?

BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

President Joe Biden (left) sits next to Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

Republicans open Biden impeachment inquiry

PoliticsSeptember 12, 202304:20 min
More from North America

Latin America

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

Gabriel Boric: Chile's democracy 'still under construction'

PoliticsSeptember 11, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage