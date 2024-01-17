Many fear Israel-Hamas war could spread across Middle East

ConflictsMiddle EastMany fear Israel-Hamas war could spread across Middle EastTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastAaron Tilton01/17/2024January 17, 2024With allies of both Israel and Islamist militants Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the EU, Germany and others — increasingly active in the Middle East, concerns are growing that the bloodshed in Gaza could ignite a wider regional war.https://p.dw.com/p/4bOHQAdvertisement