 Manuscripts of German writer Theodor Fontane restored | News | DW | 28.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Manuscripts of German writer Theodor Fontane restored

Restorers have rescued 13 of Theodor Fontane's original manuscripts, which will be digitized and made available online. The news came ahead of the bicentennial of the 19th century German poet and novelist.

Statue of Theodor Fontane in Neuruppin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

Berlin's museum foundation has marked the upcoming 200th anniversary of Theodor Fontane's birth in 2019 by announcing the meticulous restoration of 7,000 of his handwritten pages.

Fontane, whose works include Before the Storm, L'Adultera, Walks through the Province of Brandenburg and society novel Effi Briest, often wrote in black ink on paper. He frequently corrected his passages in blue and red ink, or pencil, sometimes gluing notes as corrections on the edges of his manuscripts.

His papers, which had become severely porous, had been stabilized and cleaned over the last four years, said the foundation, giving researchers a first-ever chance to study pasted-over texts and the reverse sides of his attached notes.

The works would be digitized and made freely accessible online, said the foundation, which spans five Berlin repositories, including the city's Märkisches Museum.

Funding for the restoration project, totaling €180,000 ($205,000), was provided by the federal government, the city-state of Berlin and the foundation itself.

Watch video 03:30
Now live
03:30 mins.

Effi Briest: Fontane's classic, reimagined

Correspondent and novelist

Fontane was born on December 30, 1819 in Neuruppin, a garrison town northwest of Berlin, in what is now Germany's regional state of Brandenburg.

Its regional capital Potsdam also houses an estimated 20,000 Fontane documents, including his letters, in the Theodor-Fontane-Archiv.

Like his father, he first apprenticed as a pharmacist before turning to literature in 1839. He moved to Berlin in 1845, making contact with other literary figures such as Theodor Storm.

Fontane's initial works include a 1843 translation of Shakespeare's Hamlet into German and travel articles written during various stints as a newspaper correspondent across Europe.

His 1896 epic Effi Briest, a society novel about a 17-year-old girl being persuaded by her mother to marry a baron twice her age, was made into a film five times, including a 1968 version in the former communist East Germany.

ipj/cmk (epd, dpa)

DW recommends

When it gets too hot in Berlin, it's time to head to Brandenburg

Now that the 30-something, latte-drinking generation has finished colonizing central Berlin, it's set its sights on the backwaters of Brandenburg. Jane Paulick wonders if the provinces got the short end of the stick. (23.07.2010)  

Northern Germany's literary houses

Some of the landmarks of German literary history are to be found in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein and its "literary houses." (07.05.2006)  

WWW links

Fontane biography published in 2018 (in German)

Germanist Regina Dieterle's biography on Fontane

Stadtmuseum Berlin Foundation

Theodor Fontane Society (Gesellschaft, in German)

Fontane's life in nine phases

Theodor-Fontane-Archiv, Potsdam

Audios and videos on the topic

Effi Briest: Fontane's classic, reimagined  

Related content

Deutschland Terezia Mora

Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature 29.10.2018

The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature.

Uwe Tellkamp, Schriftsteller

Uwe Tellkamp: 'The Tower' 08.10.2018

Winner of the German Book Prize, translated into many languages: Uwe Tellkamp's monumental work revives a vanished world in Dresden's bourgeoisie during the late GDR period, offering a major novel about society.

DW auf Frankfurter Buchmesse 2018 Talk zu 100 Gute Bücher

'100 German Must-Reads' launched at Frankfurt Book Fair 12.10.2018

The world's largest book fair served as the launching pad for DW's bilingual literature special project. "100 German Must-Reads" recommends and presents 100 remarkable German novels that can also be read in English.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 