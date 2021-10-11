Manuel Neuer

Germany's first-choice goalkeeper has been at the Bundesliga's most successful club, Bayern Munich, since 2011. He made his Bundesliga debut as a 20-year-old with Schalke in 2006,

The German goalkeeper, who came up through the Schalke academy, has a long list of achievements to his name, including Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, the 2014 World Cup, and being named Philip Lahm's successor as captain of the national team.