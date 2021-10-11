Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's first-choice goalkeeper has been at the Bundesliga's most successful club, Bayern Munich, since 2011. He made his Bundesliga debut as a 20-year-old with Schalke in 2006,
The German goalkeeper, who came up through the Schalke academy, has a long list of achievements to his name, including Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, the 2014 World Cup, and being named Philip Lahm's successor as captain of the national team.
On a night of high drama, Germany have squeezed into the last 16 of the European Championship with a 2-2 draw with Hungary. Germany had been minutes away from going out but will now face England in the last 16 in London.
Manuel Neuer has signed a new Bayern Munich contract that ties him to the club until 2023. The Germany goalkeeper shows no sign of relinquishing his number one spot, which is bad news for the man signed to replace him.
German national team players have donated €2.5m to causes related to the coronavirus pandemic and called for society to stick together. Head coach Joachim Löw said "the world has suffered a collective burnout."