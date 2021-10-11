Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Manuel Neuer

Germany's first-choice goalkeeper has been at the Bundesliga's most successful club, Bayern Munich, since 2011. He made his Bundesliga debut as a 20-year-old with Schalke in 2006,

The German goalkeeper, who came up through the Schalke academy, has a long list of achievements to his name, including Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, the 2014 World Cup, and being named Philip Lahm's successor as captain of the national team.

Germany's forward Timo Werner celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J football match between North Macedonia and Germany at the Toshe Proeski National Arena in Skopje on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

Germany win in wet Skopje to secure 2022 World Cup spot 11.10.2021

Germany have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a big win against North Macedonia in Skopje, with Timo Werner scoring twice. A lot has changed since Germany last faced the same opponents.

Bundesliga Inside: Does the Bundesliga have the world's best goalkeepers? 06.10.2021

The likes of Kevin Trapp, Gregor Kobel and Yann Sommer have all shone...and we haven't even mentioned Manuel Neuer! Surely the German top flight leads the way in terms of shot-stoppers.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group E - Bayern Munich v Dynamo Kyiv - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - September 29, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Champions League: Leroy Sané all smiles in big Bayern Munich win 29.09.2021

Bayern Munich got the win expected of them at home against Dynamo Kyiv, but it was the performance of former Schalke winger Leroy Sané that caught the eye.
Germany's forward Timo Werner (C) celebrates with teammates scoring during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J football match between Liechtenstein and Germany, at the Kybunpark in St. Gallen, Switzerland, on September 2, 2021. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany make slow start to Hansi Flick era 02.09.2021

Germany got the win expected of them against lowly Liechtenstein, but their first game under Hansi Flick was a little underwhelming. Goals from Timo Werner and Leroy Sane gave them a modest win.
Germany's Leon Goretzka, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany,Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Lukas Barth/Pool Photo via AP)

Euro 2020: Germany progress to Round of 16 after 2-2 draw with Hungary 23.06.2021

On a night of high drama, Germany have squeezed into the last 16 of the European Championship with a 2-2 draw with Hungary. Germany had been minutes away from going out but will now face England in the last 16 in London.
Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer walks on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and Germany at the Football Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Philipp Guelland/Pool via AP)

Euro 2020: UEFA takes no action against Manuel Neuer and DFB over Pride armband 20.06.2021

Manuel Neuer and the DFB will not face action after a UEFA investigation into the Germany captain's Pride armband. This follows insulting remarks about it by a far-right Alternative for Germany politician.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - January 17, 2021 Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Lukas Barth-Tuttas DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich show the chasing pack how to win ugly 17.01.2021

After back to back defeats, Bayern Munich returned to winning ways at home in the snow. Against Freiburg, Bayern did what the other teams vying for the title could not, namely win on a tough day.
21.11.2020, Allianz Arena, Muenchen, GER, FC Bayern Muenchen SV Werder Bremen im Bild Jubel nach dem Tor zum 0-1 durch Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen #35) mit Leonardo Bittencourt (SV Werder Bremen #10) Kevin Moehwald (SV Werder Bremen #6) Foto ? nordphoto / Straubmeier / Pool/ DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and / or quasi-video. *** Local Caption *** 00155272 | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen earn deserved point at sluggish Bayern Munich 21.11.2020

Hansi Flick will have been hoping for more from his 50th match on the Bayern bench - but he can thank Manuel Neuer for the draw. Bremen were just happy to earn their first point in 27 tries against the title holders.
SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - NOVEMBER 03: Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A stage match between RB Salzburg and FC Bayern Muenchen at Red Bull Arena on November 03, 2020 in Salzburg, Austria. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Champions League: Bayern Munich mark a year of Flick with six in Salzburg 03.11.2020

Bayern Munich overcame a stubborn RB to make it 14 straight wins in the Champions League. The victory came on day of head coach Hansi Flick's one year in charge of the club.
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 4 - Ukraine v Germany - NSC Olympiyskiy, Kyiv, Ukraine - October 10, 2020 Germany's Matthias Ginter celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Nations League: Germany labor to victory in Ukraine 10.10.2020

Germany finally got their first ever Nations League win, but it took them an hour to show any sign of the quality expected of them. Julian Draxler impressed, again, but the goals came from elsewhere.
SINSHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 27: Andrej Kramaric of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and FC Bayern Muenchen at PreZero-Arena on September 27, 2020 in Sinsheim, Germany. A limited number of fans have been let into the stadium as COVID-19 precautions ease in Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Weary Bayern Munich suffer first loss in 2020 27.09.2020

Days after securing the Super Cup, Bayern Munich were run out of Sinsheim, suffering their first loss of December 2019. With fixtures galore in the coming weeks, the treble winners showed they may struggle to keep up.
Über 20 Millionen Euro Jahresgage Mit dieser enormen Forderung soll Bayern Muenchens Kapitaen Manuel Neuer die Verantwortlichen des FC Bayern erst einmal veraergert haben. Archivfoto: Manuel NEUER Torwart FC Bayern Muenchen, Aktion,Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Halbfigur,halbe Figur. Fussball 1. Bundesliga,1.Spieltag,Spieltag01, FC Bayern Muenchen M - Hertha BSC Berlin B 2-2, am 16.08.2019 in Muenchen A L L I A N Z A R E N A, DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. *** More than 20 million euros annual commitment With this enormous demand, Bayern Muenchens captain Manuel Neuer is said to have annoyed those responsible at FC Bayern,Half figure,half figure football 1 Bundesliga,1 matchday,matchday01, FC Bayern M Hertha BSC Berlin B 2 2, on 16 08 2019 in Munich A L L I A N Z A R E N A, DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO

Manuel Neuer in Croatia: Did the Bayern Munich star know what he was singing? 15.07.2020

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer was filmed on holiday in Croatia singing a controversial local folk song. Did the German goalkeeper know what he was singing?
Torjubel von Torwart Manuel Neuer FC Bayern Muenchen 1 nach dem 2:0,FC Bayern Muenchen - FC Augsburg, Fussball, Deutsche Fussball Liga, 08.03.2020 Muenchen Bayern Deutschland *** Goal cheers from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer FC Bayern Muenchen 1 after the 2 0,FC Bayern Muenchen FC Augsburg, Soccer, German Soccer League, 08 03 2020 Munich Bayern Germany Copyright: xkolbert-press/BurghardxSchreyerx

Manuel Neuer's new Bayern Munich contract leaves Alexander Nübel in limbo 20.05.2020

Manuel Neuer has signed a new Bayern Munich contract that ties him to the club until 2023. The Germany goalkeeper shows no sign of relinquishing his number one spot, which is bad news for the man signed to replace him.
21.10.2019, Bayern, München: Fußball: Champions League, Olympiakos Piräus - Bayern München, Gruppenphase, Gruppe B, 3. Spieltag, Abreise von Bayern München am Flughafen München. Sportdirektor Hasan Salihamidzic beantwortet vor dem Check-In die Fragen der Journalisten. Foto: Sven Hoppe/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich sporting director promises 'international star' signing 26.04.2020

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is certain that an "international star" will join the club in the summer transfer window. But given the coronavirus crisis, that’s easier said than done.
Jubel 0:1, Manuel Neuer FC Bayern Muenchen 01 bejubelt Tor zum 0:1, 03.03.2020, Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, GER, DFB-Pokal, Viertelfinale, FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Muenchen DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO., Germany *** Cheers 0 1, Manuel Neuer FC Bayern Muenchen 01 cheers Goal to 0 1, 03 03 2020, Veltins Arena, Gelsenkirchen, GER, DFB Pokal, Quarterfinal, FC Schalke 04 vs FC Bayern Muenchen DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO , Germany xmex

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer 'irritated' by leaks 19.04.2020

Contract negotiations between Bayern Munich and captain Manuel Neuer have stalled, according to reports in Germany. Neuer was annoyed and surprised by leaks to the media.
HANDOUT - 03.09.2019, ---: Timo Werner (l-r), Serge Gnabry und Nico Schulz tragen das neue Trikot der deutschen Fußball-Nationalmannschaft. DFB-Sponsor Adidas und der Deutsche Fußball-Bund präsentierten am 11.11.2019 das neue Trikot für die Länderspieljahre 2020 und 2021. Erstmals tragen wird die Auswahl von Bundestrainer Löw das Shirt schon im EM-Qualifikationsspiel am 16.11.2019 in Mönchengladbach gegen Weißrussland. Foto: -/adidas/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: German national team donates €2.5m as Löw decries 'collective burnout' 18.03.2020

German national team players have donated €2.5m to causes related to the coronavirus pandemic and called for society to stick together. Head coach Joachim Löw said "the world has suffered a collective burnout."
Show more articles