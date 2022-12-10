Manuel Neuer out for the season after skiing accident

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has ruled himself out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing. The accident caps off a miserable end of the year for the 36-year-old.

Ten days on from Germany's humiliating World Cup group stage exit, captain Manuel Neuer's December has gone from bad to worse after he broke his leg in a skiing accident, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

"What can I say: The end of the year could have gone better," wrote the veteran Bayern Munich goalkeeper on his Instagram account on Saturday, revealing that he suffered the injury to his lower leg while "trying to clear my head skiing."

According to the German daily BILD, Neuer has fractured the inside of his right shin bone, rather than a clean break. The German tabloid added that the 36-year-old was operated on at a clinic in Murnau, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Munich.

"The operation went well," wrote Neuer, thanking the medical team. "But it pains me to say that the season is over for me."

Neuer played in 12 of Bayern Munich's 15 Bundesligagames before the World Cup, but missed several games in the Champions League and German Cup after suffering a shoulder injury in October.

"The news of Manuel's injury shocked us all," said Bayern chief executive Oliver Kahn in a statement. "We'll remain by his side on his road back to recovery. He'll overcome this injury and return as strong as ever."

Director of Sport Hasan Salihamidzic promised Neuer "full support," saying: "It's awful that Manuel has had such an accident and our thoughts are with him."

Neuer had gone on holiday immediately after returning from Qatar, where he couldn't prevent Germany's group stage exit. Despite making some key saves —most notably from Spain's Dani Olmo in the second game — he conceded five goals, and faced particular criticism for failing to stop Takuma Assano's winner for Japan at this near post in the opening game.

Neuer was due to wear the controversial "One Love" captain's armband in support of LGBT+ rights until the German Football Association (DFB) decided against the gesture at the last minute.

"This is really bitter news to end the year with," said Germany head coach Hansi Flick, who will remain in his role despite the disappointing tournament. "We're pleased that the operation went well and wish Manuel a speedy recovery."

Neuer will be replaced in goal by back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich when Bayern Munich return to Bundesliga action against RB Leipzig on January 20.