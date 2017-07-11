Manslaughter verdict for US cop who mistook gun for taser

A US court on Thursday found a white ex-Minneapolis police officer guilty of two manslaughter charges for killing a Black man when she confused her gun with her Taser during a traffic stop.

Kim Potter, 49, faces around seven years in prison for shooting unarmed Daunte Wright, 20, on April 11 as she tried to arrest him for a pending warrant.

The shooting provoked a major outcry as it took place during Derek Chauvin's murder trial that sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world in 2020.

What happened at the trial?

The mostly white, 12-person jury reached its decision after four days of deliberations.

Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who said she "didn't want to hurt anybody" during the trial, showed no visible reaction when the verdicts were read.

Jurors saw police body and dashboard camera footage that showed Potter and an officer she was training, Anthony Luckey, pull over Wright for having an expired number plate and an air freshener on his rear-view mirror.

On the side of the road Luckey realized Wright had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to appear in court on a weapons possession charge.

As Luckey tried to handcuff Wright, he pulled away and got back into his car.

Potter then signalled she was going to Taser Wright before firing a single bullet into Wright's chest.

"I shot him. ... I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun," Potter said in the video footage. "I'm going to prison," she added a minute later.

